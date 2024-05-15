Netflix is an incredibly popular streaming service that offers a wide range of movies and TV shows for its subscribers. While the primary method for enjoying Netflix content is through online streaming, the platform also allows users to download movies and shows for offline viewing. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading movies on Netflix onto your computer.
How to download movie on Netflix on computer?
To download movies on Netflix and watch them offline on your computer, follow these simple steps:
1. **Ensure you have a Netflix subscription**: Before you can download movies on Netflix, you need an active Netflix subscription.
2. **Install Netflix app**: Open your web browser and visit the official Netflix website. Look for the “Download” section and click on it. Follow the provided instructions to download and install the Netflix app on your computer.
3. **Sign in to your Netflix account**: Launch the Netflix app and sign in to your account using your username and password.
4. **Select a movie**: Browse through the extensive collection of movies available on Netflix and choose the one you’d like to download. This will open the movie’s details page.
5. **Check for download availability**: Once you are on the movie’s details page, look for the download icon. Click on it to check if the movie is available for download. Not all movies are downloadable due to licensing restrictions.
6. **Start the downloading process**: If the movie is available for download, click on the download icon again to start the download process. The movie will begin downloading, and you can monitor the progress in the “Downloads” section of the Netflix app.
7. **Enjoy offline viewing**: Once the movie finishes downloading, you can access it by going to the “Downloads” section within the Netflix app. From there, select the movie you wish to watch, and it will play without an internet connection.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I download movies on Netflix without an internet connection?
No, you need an internet connection to download movies on Netflix. However, once downloaded, you can watch them offline.
2. Can I download any movie on Netflix?
Not all movies on Netflix are available for download due to licensing agreements. Only select titles have download functionality.
3. Can I download movies on Netflix to an external storage device?
No, Netflix only allows downloads to be stored within their app. You cannot save them to an external storage device.
4. How long can I keep a downloaded movie on Netflix?
The length of time you can keep a downloaded movie depends on the licensing agreement with the content provider. Some titles expire after 48 hours, while others may be available for up to 30 days.
5. How many movies can I download on Netflix?
The number of movies you can download depends on the available storage space on your computer. You can see how much space the downloads occupy in the “Downloads” section of the Netflix app.
6. Can I download movies in high definition (HD) on Netflix?
Yes, if the movie is available in HD, you can choose to download it in that format. However, HD downloads require more storage space than standard definition (SD) downloads.
7. Can I download movies on Netflix on multiple devices?
Yes, you can download movies on multiple devices as long as they are linked to the same Netflix account. However, the number of downloads per account may be limited.
8. Can I watch a downloaded movie on Netflix after it expires?
No, once a downloaded movie expires, it becomes inaccessible. You will need an internet connection to download it again if it is still available on Netflix.
9. Can I download movies on Netflix on a Mac computer?
Yes, you can download movies on Netflix on both Windows and Mac computers. The process remains the same regardless of the operating system.
10. Can I download movies on Netflix using a browser?
No, you cannot download movies on Netflix using a web browser on your computer. The Netflix app is required for downloads.
11. Can I share downloaded movies with others?
Netflix restricts the sharing of downloaded content. The downloaded movies can only be viewed within the Netflix app and cannot be shared or transferred to others.
12. Can I download TV shows on Netflix?
Yes, you can download entire seasons or individual episodes of TV shows on Netflix, following the same download procedure as movies.
Now that you know how to download movies on Netflix on your computer, you can enjoy your favorite films even when you don’t have an internet connection. Take advantage of this feature to watch movies effortlessly during flights, road trips, or any time you’re offline. Happy downloading and happy watching!