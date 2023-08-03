Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier Review

Are you among those people who are frustrated with the rise in air pollution? Do you, too, wish to go back to a simpler time where the air you breathed was safe?

Well, then the Winix 5500 Air Purifier is here to grant you that wish.

Most importantly, the air purifier removes contaminants and second-hand tobacco smoke in the air. Moreover, It improves the air quality and can prove to be a game changer.

hence, it has proven to be miraculous for allergy sufferers and asthmatics.

In this article, we will review the Winix 5500-2 Air purifier and hence will tell you why it’s the perfect air purifier for you.

Top Features

Before you go ahead and decide whether this product is right for you, you need to look at some of its top features.

True HEPA Filters – First of all, this Winix air purifier comes with the amazing true HEPA filters. hence, these can capture up to 99.97% of airborne pollutants in the air. These particles include dust mites, pet dander, pollen, and other allergens. Detects And Captures Very Tiny Allergens Secondly, most of these pollutants in the surrounding are extremely small. moreover, they are so tiny that they are invisible to the naked eye. The Winix 5500-2, however, is able to detect and capture these allergens that are as small as 0.3 microns. Washable AOC Carbon Filter Thirdly, it features amazing carbon filters that can do wonders. They are made from activated carbon granular. hence, these are easily washable and can remove the foul household odor. Smart Sensors Furthermore, it is made with smart technology that gauges the air and makes it cleaner. Morover, it also has an auto-mode, which makes adjustments to the fan easier. The button for silent-night operation lets you sleep peacefully. Plasma Wave Technology The best thing about these plasma waves is that they produce no harmful ozone. It also provides a permanent filter that breaks down many pollutants. These include odor, allergens, and chemical vapors. Suitable For Medium And Large Sized Rooms The Winix 5500-2 model air purifier is suitable for an area of 360 sq. Therefore, they are suitable for most average sized rooms. These can include bedrooms, living rooms, and kitchens. Check Price On Amazon

Four Fan Speeds The air purifier comes with four fan speeds to cater to your daily requirement. hence you can operate it at one of the four speeds that are low, medium, high, and turbo. The low and medium are for silent cleaning. While the high and turbo are for maximum cleaning of your room with increased air flow. Sleep Mode Moreover, for those of you who fear that the purifier is going to disturb your sleep, it won’t, here’s why. This is because it features a sleep mode that can detect the light in the room and adjust accordingly. This dims the indicator lights and hence provides a quiet and clean environment for you to sleep peacefully. Filter Replacement Indicator For your convenience, the product comes with a filter replacement indicator. When the filter needs replacing, the LED indicator on the purifier will illuminate. After that, you can simply reset the filter replacement indicator by pressing the pin on the filter reset button. Remote Control We all know the struggle of getting up from your couch and bed and make changes to our appliances. Well, that is a thing from the past, as the Winix 5500-2 model comes with an easy to use remote control. hence, this allows you to make any changes you want from the comfort of your couch or bed. 3 Stage Air-Cleaning System Another very distinctive feature of the Winix 5500-2 is that it has a multiple stage air cleaning system. This hence allows for maximized air cleaning in your room so that you can breathe fresh and healthy air all year round.

This feature makes the Winix 5500-2 one of the best air purifiers in the market.

We’ve told you the top features about the Winix 5500-2 air purifier.

Now, let’s review the pros that make the Winix 5500-2 the most efficient air purifier.

</p> <h2>Pros And Cons</h2> <p> Pros Cleans up to 99.97% airborne particles around you.

Suitable for middle and large sized rooms. Stylish design hence more desirable. Cons Slightly heavier than some of the other models.

Not the most portable model hence might be difficult to carry around. The filters often get dirty quickly thus needs frequent cleaning.

We have listed the top features as well as the pros and cons of the Winix 5500-2 air purifier.

But there is more to the story. Read ahead to see whether the Winix 5500-2 is better than some other similar models.

Winix 5500-2- Is It Really Better Than Other Air Purifiers In The Market?

We’ll first compare the Winix with some of the popular air purifiers in the market. As a result, you can tell yourself whether the Winix 5500-2 is the most efficient air purifier in the market.

We will list down the pros, cons of each of these models briefly.

Winix 6300

One another amazing air purifier in the market is the Winix 6300 model.

Features

Five times an hour air flow change rate-for efficient cleaning.

Five times an hour air flow change rate-for efficient cleaning. Has eight carbon filters.

Has eight carbon filters. 4 stage filtration system hence more efficient.

4 stage filtration system hence more efficient. Suitable for rooms up to 400 sq thus can be used for large rooms.

Suitable for rooms up to 400 sq thus can be used for large rooms. Has true HEPA filters and plasma wave technology hence promises better functioning.

Has true HEPA filters and plasma wave technology hence promises better functioning. Auto shut off.

In comparison, we see that the features of both the 5500 and 6300 model have are the true HEPA filters. Along with the plasma wave technology. Here is where each model gets an edge.

Winix 6300 edge Winix 5500-2-edge Covers more room Smart sensors hence allows multiple tasks 4 stage filtration system relatively less expensive than the 6300 model More carbon filters Four fan speeds Remote control

Winix 5300

Features

True-HEPA filters capture 99.97% of airborne pollutants.

True-HEPA filters capture 99.97% of airborne pollutants. has 3 Stage cleaning thus removing a range of allergens.

has 3 Stage cleaning thus removing a range of allergens. 5 modes-(Sleep / Low / Med / High / Turbo) thus adding convenience.

5 modes-(Sleep / Low / Med / High / Turbo) thus adding convenience. Plasma Wave acts as a permanent filter- thus prevents odor and release of ozone gas.

Plasma Wave acts as a permanent filter- thus prevents odor and release of ozone gas. Smart Sensor thus gauges the air.

Smart Sensor thus gauges the air. Auto-Mode adjusts the fan hence filters the air as required.

Auto-Mode adjusts the fan hence filters the air as required. Has a sleep mode for silent night-time operation hence adds to desirability.

Has a sleep mode for silent night-time operation hence adds to desirability. No remote control.

No remote control. 360 sq. Ft. thus suitable for medium and large rooms.

Winix 5300-edge Winix 5500-2-edge Five cleaning modes Has a remote control Slightly higher air flow Relatively lighter Uses a slightly advanced activated carbon filter

Winix 5500

Features

HEPA filtration captures 99.97% of airborne pollutants.

HEPA filtration captures 99.97% of airborne pollutants. Odor control Carbon pre-filter hence gaurantees better results.

Odor control Carbon pre-filter hence gaurantees better results. Plasma wave technology will capture pollutants at a molecular level.

Plasma wave technology will capture pollutants at a molecular level. Smart sensor with auto-mode –thus promising added convenience.

Smart sensor with auto-mode –thus promising added convenience. Energy star qualified thus more desirable.

Winix 5500-edge Winix 5500-2-edge Consumes less energy Relatively lighter More fan speeds Remote control

Honeywell HPA300

Features

Suitable for very large rooms (up to 465 sq.).

Suitable for very large rooms (up to 465 sq.). Filters and also circulates air five times an hour.

Filters and also circulates air five times an hour. HEPA Filters thus guarantees better results.

HEPA Filters thus guarantees better results. 2,4,8 automatic shut out timer.

2,4,8 automatic shut out timer. Four air cleaning levels thus adding to efficiency

Four air cleaning levels thus adding to efficiency Easy tap controls hence more efficient.

Easy tap controls hence more efficient. Compact size hence easier to carry

Honeywell HPA300-edge Winix 5500-2 edge Three automatic shut timers Remote control slightly more air circulation Smart sensors Better design Four fan speeds

Winix WAC9500

Features

True HEPA Filtration captures 99.99% of airborne pollutants.

True HEPA Filtration captures 99.99% of airborne pollutants. Washable advanced odor control carbon filter.

Washable advanced odor control carbon filter. Plasma Wave technology captures pollutants at a molecular level.

Plasma Wave technology captures pollutants at a molecular level. Smart Sensors with Auto-Mode.

Smart Sensors with Auto-Mode. 5 stage air cleaning thus adds to convenience.

Winix WAC9500-edge Winix 5500-2 edge 5 stage cleaning levels Smart sensors with more options 99.97% efficiency Four fan speeds Remote control Relatively lighter

</p> <h2>Conclusion</h2> <p> We have thoroughly reviewed the top features as well as the pros and cons of Winix 5500-2 air purifier. We have hence also compared it with some of the best air purifiers in the market. So who do you think wins this roundup? Although, many products in the review had very similar features like the HEPA filters and Plasma wave technology. We hence feel that the Winix 5500-2 gets a slight edge due to some of its distinctive features. These also include smart technology, a plethora of cleaning options, and speeds. Not just that, it also comes with remote control for added convenience. Moreover, its light weight makes it the most portable product in this review. Check Price On Amazon

