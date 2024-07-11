Will deleting from OneDrive delete from computer?
Yes, deleting files from OneDrive will delete them from your computer if you have chosen to sync your OneDrive files with your computer. When you delete a file from OneDrive, it moves to the Recycle Bin on your computer and will be permanently deleted from both OneDrive and your computer if you empty the Recycle Bin.
OneDrive is a cloud storage service provided by Microsoft that allows you to store and access your files from anywhere, using any device. It offers seamless synchronization between your computer and the cloud, making it convenient to access and manage your files.
However, it’s important to note that the behavior of OneDrive and its impact on your computer can depend on how you have set up the synchronization settings. If you have chosen to sync your OneDrive files with your computer, any changes made in either location will affect the other.
Using the OneDrive desktop app, you can choose which folders and files to sync with your computer. If you delete a file from a synced folder on OneDrive, it will also be deleted from your computer. This ensures that you have a consistent set of files across all your devices.
