If you own a RAM truck and are considering installing a lift kit, you may be wondering if doing so will void your warranty. Modifications to vehicles can sometimes have implications for warranties, so it’s essential to understand the potential impact before making any changes. In the case of lift kits, the answer is not as straightforward as a simple yes or no.
The Impact of Lift Kits on Warranty
When it comes to installing a lift kit on your RAM truck, the extent to which it affects your warranty depends on various factors. While the act of adding a lift kit alone may not void your warranty entirely, certain components and issues resulting from the installation may no longer be covered.
Will a lift kit void my RAM warranty?
**No, a lift kit itself does not automatically void your RAM warranty. However, certain modifications and issues related to the installation may no longer be covered under the warranty.**
What components may not be covered by warranty?
Components that may not be covered by RAM warranty after installing a lift kit include steering and suspension components, drivetrain components, and issues arising from uneven wear and tear caused by the lift.
What if the lift kit causes damage to other vehicle parts?
If the lift kit results in damage to other parts of your RAM truck not directly related to the lift kit installation, those damages could still be covered under the warranty.
Is there a specific lift kit size that doesn’t void the warranty?
RAM does not provide specific guidelines on lift kit sizes that would void the warranty. However, it is generally recommended to stick to moderate lift sizes to minimize any potential issues.
Do I need to have the lift kit installed by a professional?
While it’s not mandatory to have a lift kit installed by a professional, getting it done by a certified technician may offer better protection for your warranty, as they are experienced in the process and can ensure proper installation.
Can I remove the lift kit and revert to stock before taking my truck for warranty repairs?
If you remove the lift kit and revert your RAM truck back to its stock condition, it may increase the chances of warranty repairs being covered. However, certain modifications might leave signs that the lift kit was previously installed.
Will installing a lift kit affect the resale value of my RAM truck?
Typically, installing a lift kit can increase the resale value of a truck among enthusiasts. However, some potential buyers might be reluctant due to concerns about potential issues arising from the installation and the warranty implications.
Does RAM offer its own lift kits?
Yes, RAM does offer its own line of lift kits, known as Mopar performance lift kits, which are specifically designed for their vehicles. These kits provide additional peace of mind when it comes to warranty coverage.
Are there any aftermarket lift kits that RAM recommends?
RAM does not recommend specific aftermarket lift kits, as they cannot guarantee compatibility and quality. However, some reputable aftermarket manufacturers offer lift kits that may come with their own warranties.
Can I negotiate with the dealer to keep my warranty valid after installing a lift kit?
Dealerships have some discretion when determining warranty coverage, so it is possible to negotiate with them. However, it’s important to have a clear understanding of what will and will not be covered after installing the lift kit.
Are there any alternative modifications that won’t void warranty?
If you’re concerned about the warranty implications, there are alternative modifications such as leveling kits that can provide a minor lift without compromising your RAM truck’s warranty.
Can a lift kit affect the truck’s handling and performance?
When properly installed, a lift kit should not adversely affect the truck’s handling or performance. However, it’s crucial to ensure that the kit is installed correctly and that all necessary adjustments and alignments are made.
In conclusion, while installing a lift kit on your RAM truck may not void the warranty entirely, certain components and issues related to the installation may no longer be covered. It’s important to weigh the potential risks and benefits and consult with a RAM dealership or certified technician before making any modifications to your vehicle.