Will a durango rear end fit a ram?

If you are considering swapping the rear end of your vehicle, you may be wondering whether a Durango rear end can fit a Ram. The answer to this question depends on various factors, including the model and year of both vehicles. In this article, we will explore this topic in detail and provide you with all the information you need to know.
Yes, it is possible to install a Durango rear end in a Ram, but it is not a direct fit for all models and years. Modifying the suspension and other components may be necessary to ensure a proper fit.
1. Can any Durango rear end fit any Ram?
No, not all Durango rear ends will fit any Ram. The compatibility depends on the specific model and year of each vehicle.
2. Which Ram models are most likely to fit a Durango rear end without modifications?
Ram models with a similar chassis and drivetrain configuration to the Durango, such as the Ram 1500 and the Durango R/T, are more likely to have a compatible rear end without any major modifications.
3. What modifications are typically required when fitting a Durango rear end in a Ram?
Modifications may include altering suspension components, adjusting mounting points, and ensuring compatibility of the differential and axle ratios.
4. Can a professional mechanic help with the Durango rear end installation?
Yes, it is highly recommended to consult with a professional mechanic who has experience with these types of modifications to ensure a proper fit and to avoid any potential issues.
5. Are there any potential drawbacks of fitting a Durango rear end in a Ram?
One potential drawback is that it may affect the warranty of your Ram. Additionally, the modifications required may increase the overall cost of the project.
6. Will a swapped Durango rear end impact the performance of my Ram?
With proper modifications and installation, the performance impact should be minimal. However, it is essential to consider the overall compatibility and potential differences in suspension, axle ratios, and other components.
7. Can I use aftermarket parts to fit the Durango rear end in my Ram?
Yes, there are various aftermarket parts available that can aid in fitting a Durango rear end in a Ram, such as adapter plates, custom brackets, and modified suspension components.
8. How long does it typically take to complete the installation of a swapped Durango rear end?
The installation time can vary depending on the complexity of the modifications required and the expertise of the mechanic. It could range from a few hours to a full day or more.
9. Is it legal to swap a Durango rear end into a Ram?
The legality of such modifications may vary depending on your location and local regulations. It is important to check with your local authorities or consult with a professional before proceeding with any modifications.
10. Can I perform the Durango rear end installation myself?
While it is possible to perform the installation yourself, it is crucial to have the necessary knowledge, skills, and tools to ensure a safe and successful swap. Seeking professional assistance is recommended.
11. Are there any other alternatives to fitting a Durango rear end in a Ram?
Yes, there are alternative options available, such as finding a compatible rear end from the same model and year as your Ram or exploring aftermarket rear end options specifically designed for your Ram model.
12. Can I expect any improvements in performance or handling after fitting a Durango rear end in my Ram?
While small improvements may be possible depending on the specific modifications made during the installation, the overall impact on performance and handling may not be significant.
In conclusion, it is feasible to install a Durango rear end in a Ram, but it is crucial to consider the model and year compatibility, seek professional assistance, and be prepared for necessary modifications. Always ensure that any modifications comply with local regulations and consult with experts to guarantee a successful swap.