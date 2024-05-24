When it comes to modifying a truck, one common question that arises is whether 35-inch tires will fit on a stock RAM 1500. Upgrading the tire size can enhance the truck’s appearance and off-road capabilities. Let’s delve into this topic and find out if 35s are a good fit for the stock RAM 1500.
Will 35s fit stock RAM 1500?
**Yes, 35-inch tires can fit on a stock RAM 1500 without any major modifications. However, there are a few factors to consider before making the upgrade.**
Firstly, it’s crucial to determine the RAM 1500’s trim level, as this can affect the tire fitment. Higher trim levels often have more clearance and can accommodate larger tires more easily. Additionally, 4WD models tend to have more space than 2WD models, allowing for better tire fitment.
Another important factor to consider is the truck’s suspension setup. Some RAM 1500 models come with a factory lift kit or optional suspension upgrades, which provide more clearance for larger tires. Therefore, it’s recommended to check the specific features of the truck before deciding on tire upgrades.
While 35s will physically fit on a stock RAM 1500, it’s important to note that they may rub against the inner fender wells during turns or when the suspension is flexed off-road. To avoid this issue, you may need to install wheel spacers or trimming the fenders.
Frequently Asked Questions about fitting 35s on a stock RAM 1500:
1. Will installing 35s affect my RAM 1500’s speedometer accuracy?
Yes, installing larger tires will affect the speedometer accuracy since the gear ratios are calibrated for the stock tire size. However, you can recalibrate the speedometer easily with a programmer or tuner.
2. Can I run 35-inch tires on a 2WD RAM 1500?
Yes, 35s can fit on a 2WD RAM 1500, but the clearance may be more limited compared to a 4WD model. Some trimming or modifications to the fender liners might be required.
3. Will I experience a loss in power or fuel efficiency with 35s?
Since 35-inch tires are larger and heavier than stock tires, there will be a slight loss in power and fuel efficiency. However, the difference is generally negligible, especially if the truck is re-geared or equipped with a more powerful engine.
4. Do I need to change my stock RAM 1500’s suspension to fit 35s?
In most cases, a stock RAM 1500 does not require a suspension upgrade to fit 35s. However, if you plan on aggressive off-roading or desire additional ground clearance, upgrading the suspension might be beneficial.
5. Can I install 35s without a lift kit?
Yes, you can install 35s on a stock RAM 1500 without a lift kit. However, a small lift kit of 1-2 inches can provide more clearance and reduce the chance of rubbing, especially if you plan to go off-road.
6. Will installing 35s void my RAM 1500’s warranty?
Technically, installing larger tires should not void your warranty. However, if any issues arise that are directly related to the tire upgrade, the warranty coverage for those specific components may be affected.
7. Are there any potential downsides to running 35s on a stock RAM 1500?
The main potential downside is the increased stress on components such as the suspension, steering system, and drivetrain. However, if you use the truck within its capabilities and perform regular maintenance, the impact should be minimal.
8. Can I tow or haul with 35s on a stock RAM 1500?
Yes, you can still tow and haul with 35s on a stock RAM 1500, but keep in mind that the larger tires may affect the truck’s towing and payload capacities. It’s essential to consult the owner’s manual or contact the manufacturer for specific guidelines.
9. How much does it cost to upgrade to 35-inch tires?
The cost of upgrading to 35-inch tires for a stock RAM 1500 can vary depending on the brand, type, and quality of the tires. On average, you can expect to spend between $800 and $1,500 for a set of four tires.
10. Can I use my stock RAM 1500 wheels with 35s?
Most stock RAM 1500 wheels are not wide enough to properly accommodate 35-inch tires. It is recommended to use wider aftermarket wheels that provide better support and proper tire fitment.
11. Are 35-inch tires better for off-roading?
Yes, 35-inch tires offer better ground clearance and traction off-road, making them a popular choice for off-roading enthusiasts. They provide improved performance in challenging terrains like mud, sand, and rocks compared to smaller tires.
12. Will 35s negatively affect the RAM 1500’s ride quality?
In general, larger tires can result in a slightly rougher ride due to the increased unsprung weight. However, the difference in ride quality is typically minimal and can be mitigated by proper tire inflation and adjusting the suspension settings if needed.
In conclusion, fitting 35s on a stock RAM 1500 is possible. However, it’s important to consider the truck’s trim level, suspension setup, and potential modifications to avoid rubbing issues. Additionally, recalibrating the speedometer may be necessary. Whether you opt for 35s depends on your desired aesthetic appeal and off-roading requirements. Always consult with a professional or refer to the manufacturer’s guidelines for the best fitment and performance.