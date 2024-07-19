**Will 35s fit on stock RAM 1500?**
The RAM 1500 is a popular choice among truck enthusiasts due to its powerful performance and impressive capabilities. One common question that arises when considering modifications to this robust vehicle is whether 35-inch tires, often referred to as “35s,” can fit on a stock RAM 1500. Let’s dive into the details and find out the answer.
The RAM 1500 comes in various trims and configurations, each with its own set of specifications. The tire size that comes as standard on a stock RAM 1500 typically ranges from 17 to 20 inches, with varying widths and aspect ratios. While the stock tire sizes are designed to fit the vehicle perfectly, many truck owners wish to enhance the appearance and off-road capabilities of their RAM by installing larger tires, such as 35s.
**So, will 35s fit on a stock RAM 1500?** In short, it depends. The answer lies in the specific model, trim level, suspension setup, and wheel well clearance of your RAM 1500. Let’s explore further to gain a better understanding.
1. Can I install 35s on a stock RAM 1500 without modifications?
Most stock RAM 1500 configurations do not have enough wheel well clearance to accommodate 35-inch tires without modifications.
2. What modifications are typically required for fitting 35s on a stock RAM 1500?
To fit 35-inch tires, you may need to install a suspension leveling kit or a suspension lift kit, depending on your RAM’s clearance requirements.
3. Are there any potential issues with installing 35s on a stock RAM 1500?
Besides the need for modifications, you may experience increased wear on suspension components, reduced fuel efficiency, and potential rubbing or clearance issues when turning or articulating the suspension.
4. Can I fit 35s on a stock RAM 1500 if it has air suspension?
RAM 1500 models equipped with air suspension may have some additional flexibility in terms of clearance, but modifications are still typically required to accommodate 35-inch tires.
5. How much lift is needed to fit 35s on a stock RAM 1500?
The amount of lift required varies, but it is generally recommended to have at least a 2 to 3-inch suspension lift, depending on the exact tire size and desired clearance.
6. Can I fit 35s on a stock RAM 1500 with the assistance of wheel spacers?
Wheel spacers should be used cautiously. While they may help with clearance, they can create potential alignment and stability issues, so it is essential to consult with professionals before considering this option.
7. What are the benefits of installing 35s on a RAM 1500?
Larger tires like 35s can improve off-road traction, ground clearance, and overall aesthetics of the RAM 1500, giving it a more aggressive and capable look.
8. Will installing 35s on a stock RAM 1500 affect the vehicle’s warranty?
Modifications like installing 35-inch tires may impact the warranty on specific components of your RAM 1500. It is advised to check with the manufacturer or authorized dealers to understand the warranty implications.
9. Can I fit 35s on a stock RAM 1500 if it has a towing package?
RAM 1500s with a towing package may have a slightly lower ride height, which could affect clearance. Modifications may still be necessary to accommodate 35-inch tires.
10. Are there any alternative tire sizes that can provide similar off-road capabilities without modifications?
If you’re looking for a more aggressive tire size without extensive modifications, you may consider sizing up to 33-inch tires, which may provide improved off-road capabilities without requiring significant alterations.
11. Will installing 35s on a stock RAM 1500 affect its load capacity?
Installing larger tires can potentially reduce the payload capacity of your RAM 1500. It is crucial to consider this aspect, especially if you frequently use your truck for heavy hauling or towing.
12. Can I fit 35s on a stock RAM 1500 if it has a dual-exhaust system?
RAM 1500s with a dual-exhaust system might have limited clearance, depending on the tire size and setup. Modifications might be necessary to accommodate 35-inch tires while ensuring there is no interference with the exhaust system.
In conclusion, fitting 35-inch tires on a stock RAM 1500 usually requires modifications such as suspension leveling kits or lift kits. Due to the various factors involved, it is crucial to consult with professionals and consider the impact on warranty, load capacity, handling, and potential issues before making any modifications. With proper adjustments, you can unlock the added off-road capabilities and enhance the appearance of your RAM 1500 with 35s.