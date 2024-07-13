The RAM 1500 is a popular choice among truck enthusiasts for its powerful performance and rugged design. Many owners of this vehicle often wonder if they can fit 35-inch tires, commonly known as “35s,” on a stock RAM 1500 without any modifications. Let’s explore this question and provide some answers.
The Answer to the Question: Will 35s fit on a stock RAM 1500?
**Yes, you can fit 35-inch tires on a stock RAM 1500 without any modifications.**
While the stock RAM 1500 typically comes with smaller tires, it can accommodate larger tires like 35s without any issues. The truck’s factory suspension and wheel wells have enough clearance for these tires, allowing for a straightforward tire upgrade.
It’s important to note that not all RAM 1500 models are the same, and some may have slight variations in suspension and wheel well dimensions. Therefore, it is worth double-checking with your local dealership or consulting your owner’s manual to ensure that your specific model can indeed accommodate the larger 35-inch tires.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I fit 35s on a stock RAM 1500 Classic?
Yes, the RAM 1500 Classic can accommodate 35-inch tires on its stock suspension and wheel wells.
2. Are any modifications needed to fit 35s on my stock RAM 1500 Rebel?
No, the RAM 1500 Rebel is built to handle off-road conditions and is equipped with larger wheel wells and a higher ride height, allowing it to fit 35s without modifications.
3. Will fitting 35s affect the ride quality of my stock RAM 1500?
While larger tires can alter the ride quality slightly due to increased rotational mass, the difference is generally negligible and easily adjustable by fine-tuning tire pressure.
4. Can I fit 35s on a stock RAM 1500 with four-wheel drive?
Yes, RAM 1500 models with four-wheel drive can accommodate 35-inch tires without any modifications.
5. Are there any drawbacks to fitting 35s on my stock RAM 1500?
One potential drawback could be a slight decrease in fuel efficiency due to the larger and heavier tires, along with a potential reduction in acceleration. Additionally, steering may feel slightly heavier due to the increased contact patch with the road.
6. Will fitting 35s on my stock RAM 1500 void the warranty?
As long as the tire fitment does not directly cause any issues or damage to your truck, fitting 35s on your stock RAM 1500 should not void your warranty. It is always recommended, though, to consult your dealer or refer to your warranty documents for specific details.
7. Can I fit 35s on a stock RAM 1500 equipped with air suspension?
Yes, stock RAM 1500 models equipped with air suspension can easily fit 35-inch tires, thanks to the adjustable ride height feature.
8. Will fitting 35s on my stock RAM 1500 affect the truck’s towing capacity?
Generally, the influence on towing capacity when fitting 35s on a stock RAM 1500 is minimal, as long as you stay within the recommended weight limits and follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for towing.
9. What tire pressure should I run with 35s on my stock RAM 1500?
Tire pressure requirements may vary depending on factors such as load and driving conditions. It is best to refer to the tire manufacturer’s recommendations or consult a trusted professional for optimal tire pressure guidance.
10. Can I fit 35s on a stock RAM 1500 with a leveling kit?
Certainly! If your stock RAM 1500 is equipped with a leveling kit, it will provide additional clearance, making it easier to fit 35-inch tires without any problems.
11. Will fitting 35s on my stock RAM 1500 affect the speedometer accuracy?
Yes, fitting larger tires will affect the speedometer accuracy. To rectify this, you may need to recalibrate your vehicle’s speedometer or use a GPS-based speedometer.
12. Can I fit 35s on older model years of the RAM 1500?
Yes, older model years of the RAM 1500 can fit 35-inch tires on a stock setup, provided they have comparable suspension and wheel well dimensions. However, it is always recommended to consult your owner’s manual or a trusted professional to be sure.
In conclusion, fitting 35s on a stock RAM 1500 is generally possible without any modifications. However, it is essential to confirm the compatibility with your specific model and consider potential minor adjustments to maintain optimal performance and aesthetics. So, if you’re looking to upgrade your RAM 1500’s tires, go ahead and confidently opt for those 35s!