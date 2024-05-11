If you are a proud owner of a RAM 3500 and considering upgrading your tires, you might be wondering whether 35-inch tires will fit your stock vehicle. Well, let’s address this question directly and put your doubts to rest.
Will 35 Tires Fit Stock RAM 3500?
Yes, 35-inch tires will fit stock RAM 3500!
Now that we have the direct answer, let’s dive into more details to understand why these tires are a suitable fit for your RAM 3500.
When it comes to upgrading tires, it’s important to consider various factors such as clearance, suspension compatibility, and any modifications that need to be made to your vehicle. In the case of a RAM 3500, you can comfortably fit 35-inch tires on the stock setup with minimal issues.
Here are some frequently asked questions related to 35-inch tires and RAM 3500:
1. Can I fit 35-inch tires on my stock RAM 3500 without a lift kit?
Yes, you can easily fit 35-inch tires on your stock RAM 3500 without the need for a lift kit.
2. Do I need to make any modifications to my RAM 3500 to fit 35-inch tires?
No, you do not need to make any modifications to your RAM 3500 to fit 35-inch tires.
3. Will 35-inch tires affect my truck’s performance?
While 35-inch tires may slightly affect acceleration and fuel efficiency, the difference is generally minimal and often unnoticeable during normal driving conditions.
4. Are there any tire options I should consider when choosing 35-inch tires for my RAM 3500?
When selecting 35-inch tires for your RAM 3500, it’s crucial to consider load capacity, traction, and durability. Choose tires specifically designed for trucks to ensure optimal performance.
5. Can I install 35-inch tires on a RAM 3500 with a towing package?
Yes, you can install 35-inch tires on a RAM 3500 with a towing package without any compatibility issues.
6. Will 35-inch tires affect the turning radius of my RAM 3500?
While larger tires may slightly impact the turning radius, the difference is generally minimal and should not cause significant inconvenience.
7. How do I determine the correct tire pressure for my 35-inch tires?
Refer to the tire manufacturer’s recommended pressure for your specific model of 35-inch tires. This information can typically be found on the sidewall of the tire or in the user manual.
8. Do 35-inch tires require any additional maintenance compared to stock tires?
No, 35-inch tires do not require any additional maintenance compared to stock tires. However, regular tire rotations and proper inflation are essential for maximizing their lifespan.
9. Will 35-inch tires cause my RAM 3500 to rub against the fenders?
While some tire rubbing may occur during extreme suspension articulation, it is generally not a common issue with 35-inch tires on a RAM 3500.
10. Can I install 35-inch tires on a RAM 3500 equipped with dual rear wheels?
Yes, 35-inch tires can be installed on a RAM 3500 with dual rear wheels without any major complications. However, it’s essential to ensure appropriate tire spacing to avoid interference.
11. Will installing 35-inch tires void my RAM 3500’s warranty?
No, installing 35-inch tires on your RAM 3500 should not void the vehicle’s warranty. However, it’s always recommended to check with your dealership or manufacturer for specific warranty details.
12. How will 35-inch tires affect my RAM 3500’s off-road capabilities?
35-inch tires can significantly enhance your RAM 3500’s off-road capabilities, providing better traction and ground clearance. Whether you’re conquering rocky terrains or muddy trails, these tires will contribute to a more capable and enjoyable off-road experience.
Now that you have a clearer understanding of whether 35-inch tires will fit your stock RAM 3500, you can confidently make the upgrade and enjoy the benefits of enhanced performance and off-road capability!