**Will 33 inch tires fit Dodge RAM 1500?**
One common question among Dodge RAM owners is whether 33-inch tires are a suitable fit for their vehicles. The answer to this question depends on several factors, including the specific model, trim level, and any modifications made to the suspension or wheel well.
**The Answer: Yes, 33 inch tires can fit a Dodge RAM 1500, but it may require modifications to ensure proper fitment and performance.**
A stock Dodge RAM 1500 usually comes equipped with 31-inch tires, so fitting 33-inch tires will require some adjustments to prevent any rubbing issues. Let’s dive into some frequently asked questions related to this topic to provide a comprehensive understanding.
FAQs:
1. Will I need a lift kit for 33-inch tires on my Dodge RAM 1500?
It is recommended to install a lift kit with at least 2 inches of additional height to accommodate the 33-inch tires and ensure sufficient clearance.
2. What are the advantages of using 33-inch tires on a Dodge RAM 1500?
Using larger tires can improve off-road capabilities, ground clearance, and the overall appearance of your RAM 1500.
3. Will installing 33-inch tires affect my fuel efficiency?
Yes, larger tires can potentially affect fuel efficiency as they add weight and may increase rolling resistance, resulting in a slight decrease in MPG.
4. Can I install 33-inch tires on my RAM 1500 without any modifications?
While it is possible, it’s not recommended to install 33-inch tires without making any modifications as they may rub against the fenders during turns or when the suspension compresses.
5. What modifications are necessary for fitting 33-inch tires on my Dodge RAM 1500?
Along with a lift kit, you may need to trim or modify the fender liners, install wheel spacers, and adjust the suspension to prevent rubbing and ensure proper clearance.
6. Will installing 33-inch tires affect the speedometer accuracy?
Yes, when you install larger tires, it can affect the accuracy of your speedometer. You might need to have it recalibrated or use a programmer to adjust for the tire size change.
7. Can I use my stock rims with 33-inch tires?
In most cases, the stock rims can accommodate 33-inch tires, but it’s essential to ensure that they have the appropriate width and offset for proper fitment.
8. Are all-terrain or mud-terrain tires recommended for a RAM 1500 with 33-inch tires?
The choice between all-terrain or mud-terrain tires depends on your specific needs. All-terrain tires offer a good balance between on-road comfort and off-road capability, while mud-terrain tires provide superior traction and durability in extreme off-road conditions.
9. Will adding 33-inch tires void my RAM 1500’s warranty?
Typically, adding larger tires won’t void your vehicle’s warranty. However, if a modification causes damage to a component that is covered by the warranty, those specific repairs might not be covered.
10. Can I fit 33-inch tires on a RAM 1500 with air suspension?
Yes, it is possible to fit 33-inch tires on RAM 1500 models equipped with air suspension. However, additional modifications, such as increasing the ride height, may be required.
11. What other modifications should I consider when upgrading to 33-inch tires?
To optimize the performance and driving characteristics, you may also want to consider upgrading the shocks, installing larger aftermarket brakes, and re-gearing the differential.
12. Will fitting 33-inch tires affect the towing or hauling capabilities of my Dodge RAM 1500?
Larger tires can potentially affect the towing and hauling capabilities of your RAM 1500 due to the increased weight and altered gear ratios. It is advisable to consult the vehicle’s specifications and consider consulting with an expert for guidance.
In conclusion, fitting 33-inch tires on a Dodge RAM 1500 is possible, but it does require some modifications and adjustments to ensure proper fitment and avoid any rubbing issues. It’s important to consider factors such as lift kits, recalibration of the speedometer, and potential impacts on fuel efficiency and towing capabilities. Consulting with professionals or fellow truck enthusiasts can be beneficial in making informed decisions about tire upgrades for your RAM 1500.