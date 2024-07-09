Why wonʼt origin open on my laptop?

**Why won’t Origin open on my laptop?**
Origin is a digital distribution platform developed by Electronic Arts (EA) for purchasing and playing video games. It can be frustrating when you encounter issues preventing Origin from opening on your laptop. Fortunately, there are several common reasons and potential solutions for this problem.
One of the most common reasons why Origin won’t open on your laptop is due to connectivity issues. Ensure that you have a stable internet connection before attempting to launch Origin. If you are unable to connect to the internet, try restarting your router or troubleshooting your network settings.
Another possible reason is a conflict with antivirus software or firewall settings. Anti-malware programs or firewalls might block Origin from running, mistaking it for a potential threat. To resolve this issue, temporarily disable your antivirus or firewall and attempt to launch Origin. If it opens successfully, add Origin to the exceptions or whitelist in your security software settings.
Related FAQs:
1.
Why does Origin keep crashing on my laptop?
Origin crashes may occur due to outdated graphics drivers or conflicting software. Update your graphics drivers and close any unnecessary programs running in the background to resolve this issue.
2.
How can I fix the “Please wait we’re updating Origin” error?
This error usually occurs when Origin is trying to update itself. To fix it, try restarting your laptop and ensure that you have a stable internet connection. If the issue persists, reinstalling Origin might help.
3.
What should I do if Origin is stuck on the loading screen?
If Origin gets stuck on the loading screen, try closing the application completely and relaunching it. If the problem persists, try clearing the Origin cache or reinstalling the application.
4.
Why is Origin not responding?
Origin may become unresponsive due to various reasons, including conflicting software or an overloaded system. Try closing any unnecessary programs, restarting your laptop, or reinstalling Origin to resolve this issue.
5.
Can a corrupt game installation prevent Origin from opening?
Yes, a corrupt game installation can sometimes prevent Origin from opening. Try repairing or reinstalling the game to fix this problem.
6.
Why does Origin say “Online login currently unavailable” when I try to open it?
This error message usually indicates a server issue on EA’s end. Check the official Origin Twitter account or forums to see if there are any reported server outages or maintenance.
7.
What can I do if Origin is showing a blank white screen?
A blank white screen may indicate a problem with Origin’s compatibility settings. Right-click on the Origin shortcut, select “Properties,” go to the “Compatibility” tab, and check the box for “Disable display scaling on high DPI settings.”
8.
Can a VPN prevent Origin from opening?
Yes, some VPNs might interfere with Origin’s functionality. Try disabling your VPN before launching Origin to see if it resolves the issue.
9.
How can I fix the “Origin won’t open after Windows update” problem?
This issue can occur when Windows updates affect Origin’s compatibility. Try repairing or reinstalling Origin or check for any available updates for Origin itself.
10.
Why is Origin not loading my game library?
Origin may not load your game library if your client is outdated or if there’s a problem with your account. Ensure that you are using the latest version of Origin and try logging out and back in to refresh your library.
11.
What can I do if Origin is stuck in offline mode?
If Origin is stuck in offline mode, go to the “Application Settings” within Origin and ensure that the “Go Offline” option is disabled. Additionally, check your internet connection and restart your laptop.
12.
How to resolve the “Invalid license. Reason code = Missing DLL: [MSVCP140.dll]” error on Origin?
This error suggests that the required MSVCP140.dll file is missing from your system. Reinstalling or repairing the Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable package for your operating system should fix this issue.
**In conclusion,**
if you are experiencing issues with Origin not opening on your laptop, remember to check your internet connection, disable antivirus/firewall temporarily, and make sure your system meets the minimum requirements. Additionally, updating graphics drivers, clearing the Origin cache, or reinstalling the application can often resolve the problem. If all else fails, contacting Origin support may be necessary for more personalized assistance.