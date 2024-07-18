Why my computer says no internet secured?

It can be extremely frustrating and confusing when your computer displays the message “no internet secured.” This error message typically appears when you attempt to connect to a Wi-Fi network but encounter connectivity issues. Fortunately, there are several reasons why this error occurs and a variety of solutions to resolve it. In this article, we will explore the possible causes behind this error message and provide effective troubleshooting tips to help you regain your internet connection.
The “no internet secured” error message is typically a result of your computer’s inability to establish a secure connection with the Wi-Fi network you are trying to join. This issue can arise due to several reasons, including incorrect network settings, incompatible drivers, or problems with your router or modem.
1. How do I fix the “no internet secured” error?
To fix this error, you can try restarting your router and computer, running the network troubleshooter, updating your network drivers, resetting your TCP/IP settings, or renewing your IP address.
2. Why does this error occur only with specific Wi-Fi networks?
This error may occur with specific Wi-Fi networks if they have certain security settings that are incompatible with your computer’s configuration or if there are configuration conflicts between your computer and the network.
3. Can antivirus software be responsible for this error?
Yes, in some cases, antivirus software can interfere with your internet connection and lead to the “no internet secured” error. You can temporarily disable your antivirus program to see if it resolves the issue.
4. Are there any issues related to Windows updates known to cause this error?
Yes, occasionally, Windows updates can lead to network connectivity problems, including the “no internet secured” error. This can happen when updates introduce compatibility issues with your network drivers or settings. In such cases, updating your drivers or rolling back the Windows update might resolve the issue.
5. What if the “no internet secured” error persists after trying the suggested fixes?
If the error persists, you can try forgetting the Wi-Fi network, resetting your network settings, or contacting your internet service provider for assistance, as the issue may lie with your network infrastructure.
6. Can the error be caused by incorrect Wi-Fi password input?
If you enter an incorrect password while trying to connect to a Wi-Fi network, your computer will fail to establish a secure connection, leading to the “no internet secured” error.
7. Is it possible that multiple devices on the same network encounter this error simultaneously?
Yes, it is possible for multiple devices to encounter the “no internet secured” error simultaneously if there is an issue with the router or network configuration. Restarting the router or updating its firmware may resolve the issue.
8. Will resetting my network settings erase all my saved Wi-Fi passwords?
No, resetting your network settings will not erase your saved Wi-Fi passwords. However, it will remove all other network-related settings and configurations, so you may need to reconfigure certain options after the reset.
9. Does the age of my router affect the occurrence of this error?
While it is possible that an older router may encounter compatibility issues with your computer’s network capabilities, the “no internet secured” error can occur with routers of any age. It is best to troubleshoot the issue to identify the root cause regardless of your router’s age.
10. Can this error occur even if my internet service is working on other devices?
Yes, your internet service may be functioning properly on other devices while your computer encounters the “no internet secured” error. This may indicate that the problem lies specifically with your computer’s settings or network drivers.
11. Is it necessary to call my internet service provider when this error occurs?
Generally, contacting your internet service provider may not be necessary for resolving the “no internet secured” error, as the issue tends to be localized to your computer’s settings or the network you are trying to connect to. However, if all troubleshooting steps fail, reaching out to your provider can help rule out any larger network-related issues.
12. Is it recommended to use a wired connection instead of Wi-Fi to avoid this error?
While using a wired connection eliminates the possibility of encountering the “no internet secured” error, it might not always be the most convenient or feasible solution. Wi-Fi provides flexibility, and by following the troubleshooting steps mentioned earlier, you can usually resolve the issue and continue using wireless connectivity without any problems.
In conclusion, the “no internet secured” error can be frustrating, but it is a common issue faced by computer users. This article has provided insights into the possible causes behind this error and offered a range of troubleshooting tips to help you resolve the issue promptly. By following these instructions and considering the related FAQs, you will be able to regain your internet connection and browse the web securely.