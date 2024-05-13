Why isnʼt my network showing up on my computer?

Why isn’t my network showing up on my computer?
Having a reliable internet connection is essential nowadays, whether it’s for work, communication, or entertainment. So, it can be quite frustrating when your network suddenly disappears from the list of available connections on your computer. There could be several reasons why this happens, and in this article, we will explore some common causes and solutions.
1.
Is my Wi-Fi turned on?
Ensure that the Wi-Fi is enabled on your computer. Look for a physical switch or use the function key combination (such as Fn + F2) to toggle it on.
2.
Is my network visible to other devices?
Check if your network is visible to other devices such as smartphones or tablets. If it isn’t, there might be an issue with your router settings.
3.
Are you in range of the Wi-Fi signal?
Move closer to the Wi-Fi router to ensure you are within its range. Distance and physical barriers like walls can weaken or block the signal.
4.
Have you tried restarting your router and computer?
Sometimes a simple restart can resolve temporary glitches. Turn off both your computer and router, wait a few minutes, and then turn them back on again.
5.
Are the drivers for your wireless adapter up to date?
Outdated or missing drivers can cause connectivity issues. Update the drivers by visiting the manufacturer’s website or using a driver update software.
6.
Is your network hidden or not broadcasting its SSID?
Some users intentionally hide their network for security purposes. In this case, you need to manually connect to the network using the correct SSID and password.
7.
Is airplane mode enabled?
Check if airplane mode is enabled on your computer. When it is activated, it disables all wireless connectivity, including Wi-Fi.
8.
Are other devices connected to the Wi-Fi network?
If other devices can connect to your network except for your computer, the issue might lie with your computer’s settings. Troubleshoot your computer’s Wi-Fi adapter settings.
9.
Is your network adapter malfunctioning?
A faulty network adapter can prevent your computer from detecting networks. Try connecting a different device to the same network to confirm if the adapter or the network is the issue.
10.
Have you recently installed any new software or updates?
Sometimes, incompatible software or recent updates can interfere with your network connection. Uninstall any recently installed software or roll back updates to see if it resolves the issue.
11.
Do you have a firewall or antivirus software blocking the connection?
Firewalls and antivirus software can sometimes mistakenly block your network connection. Temporarily disable them and check if your network becomes visible.
12.
Has your network’s SSID changed?
If your network provider has changed the SSID or Wi-Fi name, you won’t be able to see your network on your computer until you connect to the updated one.
**The likely reason why your network isn’t showing up on your computer is due to a problem with your computer’s Wi-Fi settings, a malfunctioning network adapter, or a hidden network. Troubleshoot these areas to identify and resolve the issue.**
Remember, if you’re experiencing persistent connectivity problems, it may be helpful to contact your internet service provider or seek assistance from a technical professional to ensure a smooth browsing experience.