**Why is Norton Security on my computer?**
Norton Security is a widely recognized antivirus software that is installed on millions of computers around the world. It offers comprehensive protection against various online threats such as viruses, malware, spyware, ransomware, and phishing attempts. If Norton Security is installed on your computer, it means that you have taken an important step towards safeguarding your device and personal information. Let’s explore the reasons why Norton Security may be on your computer and the benefits it provides.
1. What is Norton Security?
Norton Security is an antivirus software developed by NortonLifeLock (formerly Symantec Corporation), a leading cybersecurity company. It constantly scans your computer, detects potential threats, and blocks them to ensure the security of your system and data.
2. How did Norton Security get on my computer?
Norton Security might have come pre-installed on your computer if you purchased it from a manufacturer that includes the software. Alternatively, you may have intentionally installed it from the Norton website or through a valid license key.
3. Is Norton Security a reliable antivirus program?
Yes, Norton Security is considered a reliable and trusted choice in the antivirus market. It has a long-standing reputation for providing effective protection against various threats.
4. What are the benefits of using Norton Security?
Norton Security offers several benefits, including real-time protection against malware, frequent virus definition updates, email and web filtering, backup and recovery options, anti-phishing measures, and a user-friendly interface.
5. Can Norton Security slow down my computer?
While Norton Security is designed to have minimal impact on your computer’s performance, it may consume some system resources during scans or updates. However, the impact is generally negligible and should not significantly slow down your computer.
6. Can Norton Security protect my online activities?
Yes, Norton Security provides various features to protect your online activities. It blocks malicious websites, scans email attachments for potential threats, and offers a secure VPN (Virtual Private Network) for safe browsing on public Wi-Fi networks.
7. Does Norton Security work on both Windows and Mac?
Yes, Norton Security is available for both Windows and Mac operating systems, providing protection against common threats specific to each platform.
8. Can Norton Security protect mobile devices?
Absolutely! Norton Security offers mobile applications for Android and iOS devices, allowing you to extend protection to your smartphones and tablets.
9. Do I need to pay for Norton Security?
Norton Security offers both free and paid versions. While the free version provides basic protection, the paid version includes advanced features like firewall protection, password manager, and cloud backup.
10. Can Norton Security remove existing viruses?
Yes, Norton Security has the capability to detect and remove most types of viruses. It performs comprehensive scans to identify and eliminate any existing malware or viruses on your computer.
11. Can Norton Security protect against zero-day attacks?
Yes, Norton Security uses advanced algorithms and heuristics to detect and defend against zero-day attacks. It constantly updates its virus definitions to protect against the latest threats.
12. Can Norton Security protect my personal information?
Absolutely! Norton Security actively scans for attempts to steal your personal information, such as usernames, passwords, and credit card details, and alerts you to potential risks.
In conclusion, having Norton Security installed on your computer offers reliable protection against various online threats, ensuring the safety of your system and personal data. Its robust features, compatibility with multiple platforms, and reputation in the industry make it a popular choice for cybersecurity.