Why is my microphone picking up computer audio?

It can be quite frustrating when you are trying to use your microphone for recording or communication purposes, only to find that it is picking up unwanted computer audio. This issue can greatly impact the quality of your recordings or calls, but fear not, as there are several reasons why this may be happening and various solutions to fix it.
1. Incorrect microphone settings
One of the most common reasons for your microphone picking up computer audio is misconfigured settings. Make sure you have selected the correct microphone in your device settings and adjust the input volume to an appropriate level.
2. Physical microphone placement
The proximity of your microphone to your computer’s speakers could lead to audio bleed. Try moving your microphone further away from the speakers to reduce the possibility of picking up computer audio.
3. Low-quality microphone
Cheap or low-quality microphones may not have proper noise cancellation capabilities, causing them to capture background audio, including computer sounds. Consider investing in a higher-quality microphone for better audio isolation.
4. Poor shielding
Electromagnetic interference can affect the performance of your microphone and result in picking up computer audio. Ensure that your microphone cables are shielded to minimize interference and reduce the chances of capturing unwanted sounds.
5. Incorrect soundcard settings
Sometimes, the audio settings on your soundcard can interfere with your microphone. Check your soundcard’s control panel and disable any unnecessary audio processing effects that could be causing the issue.
6. Software conflicts
Certain software applications or programs might conflict with your microphone settings, causing it to pick up computer audio. Closing unnecessary applications or updating your software may resolve this issue.
7. Outdated drivers
Obsolete or incompatible audio drivers can lead to microphone problems. Make sure your drivers are up to date by visiting the manufacturer’s website or using an automatic driver update tool.
8. Microphone sensitivity
Another reason your microphone may be picking up computer audio is due to its sensitivity being set too high. Adjust the microphone sensitivity in your system settings or audio software to a level that eliminates unwanted background noise.
9. Audio feedback loop
An audio feedback loop can occur when the output sound from your computer’s speakers is being picked up by the microphone and fed back into the system. Lower the volume of your speakers or use headphones to prevent this loop from happening.
10. System sounds enabled
Some operating systems have default settings to play system sounds through speakers. Disable system sounds in your computer’s settings to prevent them from being picked up by the microphone.
11. Phantom power
If you are using a condenser microphone, ensure that phantom power is appropriately supplied to it. Inadequate or excess phantom power can lead to unwanted audio interference.
12. Malfunctioning audio hardware
Occasionally, the issue may lie with malfunctioning audio hardware. If all else fails to resolve the problem, consider getting your hardware checked by a professional technician.
In conclusion, several factors can contribute to your microphone picking up computer audio, including incorrect settings, hardware issues, or software conflicts. By adjusting your microphone settings, improving hardware quality, and eliminating potential audio interference sources, you can greatly reduce or eliminate this problem. Remember, troubleshooting microphone issues may require a combination of different solutions to find the most effective fix.