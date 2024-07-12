**Why is mouse and keyboard not working?**
There is nothing more frustrating than sitting down at your computer only to find that your mouse and keyboard are unresponsive. The inability to navigate or input commands can bring productivity to a screeching halt. Before panicking or throwing your peripherals out the window, let’s discuss some common reasons why your mouse and keyboard may not be working.
One possible reason for a malfunctioning mouse or keyboard is a simple hardware issue. Sometimes, the cables connecting your peripherals to the computer might be loose or disconnected. Ensure that both ends of the cables are securely plugged in, and if using USB connections, try switching to different available ports.
How can I test whether it’s a hardware issue?
If your mouse or keyboard is wireless, try replacing the batteries and verifying that the devices are properly synced to the receiver. If it’s a wired connection, borrowing a known working mouse or keyboard to see if it functions on your computer can help determine if the issue lies with the peripherals themselves.
Another possibility is that the drivers for your mouse and keyboard are outdated or corrupted. To resolve this, visit the manufacturer’s website and download the latest drivers for your specific model. After installing the updated drivers, restart your computer and check if the peripherals are functioning.
How can I update my drivers?
To update your drivers, right-click on the Start menu, select “Device Manager,” expand the “Mice and other pointing devices” and “Keyboards” sections, right-click on your mouse and keyboard entries, choose “Update driver,” and follow the prompts to complete the process.
Occasionally, conflicts between the hardware and software can lead to mouse and keyboard issues. If you recently installed new software or made changes to your system settings, try uninstalling or reversing those changes to see if it resolves the problem.
How can I uninstall recently installed software?
To uninstall software, navigate to the “Control Panel” and open “Programs and Features” (Windows) or “Applications” (Mac). Locate the program causing the issue, select it, and click on the uninstall option. Follow the prompts to remove it from your system.
Viruses or malware can also interfere with the functionality of your peripherals. Perform a thorough scan of your computer using a reliable antivirus program. Remove any threats detected and restart your computer to check if the mouse and keyboard are functioning correctly.
How can I perform a virus scan?
To perform a virus scan, open your preferred antivirus software, select the type of scan (full scan or quick scan), and follow the on-screen instructions to initiate the scan. Allow the scan to complete, and take appropriate action based on the scan results.
Sometimes, the issue may be related to the operating system itself. Windows updates or certain system glitches can affect the functionality of peripheral devices. Ensure that your operating system is up to date, as newer updates often include bug fixes and improvements that may address mouse and keyboard problems.
How can I check for Windows updates?
To check for Windows updates, click on the Start menu, open “Settings,” select “Update & Security,” and click on “Check for updates.” If any updates are available, click on the “Download and install” button to initiate the update process.
In some cases, particular software applications may cause mouse and keyboard malfunctions. Use the Task Manager to close any unresponsive programs or ones that generate excessive CPU usage. If the peripherals work fine after closing a specific application, you may need to troubleshoot or update that software.
How can I use the Task Manager to close applications?
To open the Task Manager, press Ctrl + Shift + Esc. In the “Processes” or “Applications” tab, locate the troublesome program, right-click on it, and click on “End Task” or “Close.”
Lastly, if none of the previous solutions have resolved the issue, it’s worth considering a system restore or factory reset. However, be cautious, as performing a system restore or factory reset will revert your computer settings and remove personal files.
How can I restore my system or perform a factory reset?
To perform a system restore or factory reset, go to the “Control Panel,” open “Recovery” (Windows), or “System Preferences,” then “Time Machine” (Mac), and follow the on-screen instructions. Note that this may vary depending on your operating system.
In conclusion, a non-responsive mouse or keyboard can be frustrating, but there are several potential solutions. Check hardware connections, update drivers, uninstall conflicting software, scan for malware, update the operating system, close problematic applications, and consider a system restore or factory reset if needed. With these troubleshooting steps, you have a good chance of getting your mouse and keyboard up and running again.