Why is computer keyboard not working?

We all rely on our computer keyboard to perform various tasks, whether it’s typing up documents, playing games, or browsing the internet. Therefore, when our keyboard suddenly stops working, it can be quite frustrating and disruptive. There can be several reasons behind a malfunctioning keyboard, ranging from simple fixes to more complex issues. Let’s explore the common causes and solutions so that you can get back to using your keyboard smoothly.
1. Connection issues
One possible reason for your computer keyboard not working is a loose or disconnected connection. Ensure that your keyboard is securely and correctly plugged into the appropriate port on your computer. If it is a wireless keyboard, check the batteries and re-establish the connection.
2. Physical damage
If your keyboard has experienced any physical damage, such as liquid spills or drops, it may result in malfunctioning keys. Inspect the keyboard for any visible damage, and if needed, replace it with a new one.
3. Outdated or incompatible drivers
Outdated or incompatible drivers can cause your computer keyboard to stop working. You can update the drivers by going to the manufacturer’s website and downloading the latest versions.
4. Sticky keys or debris
Sometimes, debris or dirt can get trapped beneath the keys, causing them to stick or not register keystrokes correctly. Turn off your computer, gently remove the affected keys, clean them, and reattach them to see if that resolves the issue.
5. Software conflicts
Conflicting software can interfere with the functioning of your keyboard. To check if software is causing the problem, boot your computer in Safe Mode. If the keyboard works fine in Safe Mode, you may need to uninstall or update conflicting software.
6. Language settings
Occasionally, keyboard issues can arise due to incorrect language settings. Check your language preferences in the operating system settings. Make sure the correct keyboard layout and language are selected.
7. BIOS settings
If your computer keyboard stops working before the operating system loads, it could be due to a BIOS setting problem. Restart your computer and access the BIOS settings by pressing the designated key. Ensure that the keyboard is enabled in the BIOS settings.
8. Viruses and malware
Viruses or malware can cause various problems in your computer, including keyboard issues. Run a reliable antivirus software to scan your computer, remove any threats, and restore your keyboard’s functionality.
9. Power issues
In some cases, power-related problems, such as insufficient power supply or a failing USB port, can impact your keyboard’s functioning. Try connecting the keyboard to a different USB port or using a powered USB hub.
10. Hardware failure
If none of the above solutions work, there might be a hardware failure with your keyboard. In such cases, you may need to replace the keyboard entirely.
11. Accidental keyboard shortcuts
Sometimes, unknowingly activating keyboard shortcuts can lead to the impression that the keyboard is not working. Restart your computer and check if the issue persists.
12. Operating system update issues
An incompatible operating system update can occasionally cause keyboard problems. Check if there are any pending updates or roll back recent updates to see if it resolves the issue.
