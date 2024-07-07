Why is butterfly keyboard bad?

The butterfly keyboard, introduced by Apple in 2015, was meant to revolutionize the typing experience on its MacBook range. However, it quickly became a controversial and disliked feature among users. So, why is the butterfly keyboard bad? Let’s explore the key issues with this keyboard design and its impact on users.
The Flaws of the Butterfly Keyboard
The butterfly keyboard, named after its thin and delicate mechanism, was intended to provide a sleeker profile for Apple’s laptops. However, it came with inherent flaws that greatly affected the typing experience:
1. Key Failure and Unresponsiveness
One of the primary complaints about the butterfly keyboard is its tendency to fail and become unresponsive. Due to its slim design, even small particles like dust or crumbs can disrupt the mechanism, causing keys to stick or stop functioning altogether.
2. Proneness to Dust and Debris
The shallow butterfly mechanism is highly prone to dust and debris accumulation. When particles enter the keyboard, they get trapped under the keys, rendering them unresponsive. Cleaning becomes complicated, and repairs often require a complete replacement of the keyboard.
3. Lack of Travel and Tactile Feedback
The butterfly keyboard sacrifices key travel for its slim profile, resulting in reduced tactile feedback and an unsatisfying typing experience. Users often complain that the keys feel “sticky” or “mushy,” making it difficult to know if a key press has registered.
4. Increased Typos and Reduced Accuracy
With the lack of tactile feedback and shallow keystrokes, users tend to make more typographical errors and experience reduced typing accuracy. This is particularly noticeable for those accustomed to traditional keyboards, as they have to adjust their typing technique to avoid missed keystrokes.
5. Expensive Repairs and Inconvenience
Repairing a butterfly keyboard can be a costly affair, especially if the issue is not covered under warranty. Additionally, users can face inconvenience due to prolonged repair times, as the keyboard replacement often involves substantial disassembly of the MacBook.
Related FAQs:
1. How long was the butterfly keyboard used by Apple?
The butterfly keyboard was used by Apple on its MacBook lineup from 2015 to 2019.
2. Did Apple address the butterfly keyboard issues?
Yes, Apple acknowledged the flaws of the butterfly keyboard and introduced several revisions to improve its reliability. However, the fundamental design flaws persisted, ultimately leading to its discontinuation.
3. What models were affected by the butterfly keyboard?
The butterfly keyboard was present in several MacBook models, including the MacBook (Retina, 12-inch), MacBook Pro (2016-2019), and MacBook Air (2018-2019).
4. Are all butterfly keyboards faulty?
Not all butterfly keyboards were necessarily faulty, but the design flaws made them more prone to failures and issues compared to traditional scissor-switch keyboards.
5. Did third-party solutions emerge to fix the butterfly keyboard?
Yes, some companies offered aftermarket solutions like keyboard covers or specialized cleaning kits to prevent dust and debris from entering the butterfly keyboard. However, these were temporary fixes and did not resolve the underlying design flaws.
6. Why didn’t Apple switch back to traditional keyboards?
The butterfly keyboard was initially introduced to make the MacBook thinner and lighter. While it faced widespread criticism, Apple opted to develop a new keyboard design, adopting the more reliable scissor mechanism, instead of reverting to traditional keyboards.
7. How does the scissor mechanism differ from the butterfly keyboard?
The scissor-switch mechanism used in current MacBook models offers increased key travel and stability compared to the butterfly keyboard. It provides a more satisfying and reliable typing experience.
8. Are newer MacBook models not affected by the butterfly keyboard issues?
Correct. Apple replaced the butterfly keyboard with the scissor-switch mechanism in MacBook models released from late 2019 onwards, effectively addressing the ongoing issues.
9. Can butterfly keyboard issues be fixed through software updates?
Software updates can improve certain software-related issues, but they cannot fix the fundamental design flaws of the butterfly keyboard.
10. Did the butterfly keyboard impact sales of MacBook models?
The butterfly keyboard’s flaws and negative user sentiment did have a negative impact on MacBook sales during the period when it was used.
11. Are there any advantages to the butterfly keyboard?
The butterfly keyboard’s main advantage is its slim profile, which contributes to a thinner and lighter MacBook design. However, this advantage came at a significant cost in terms of reliability and user experience.
12. Can I still get a MacBook with a butterfly keyboard?
No, as of late 2019, Apple discontinued the use of the butterfly keyboard in favor of the more reliable scissor-switch mechanism in all their MacBook models.