Why doesnʼt megasync work when computer asleep?

Have you ever wondered why MEGAsync, the popular cloud storage synchronization tool, fails to work when your computer is asleep? Understanding the ins and outs of this issue can help you make the most out of this powerful tool and avoid any potential synchronization headaches. So, let’s dive into it and find out why MEGAsync fails to work when your computer is in sleep mode.
The Answer: It’s All About Power Management
**The simple answer to the question ‘Why doesnʼt MEGAsync work when the computer is asleep?’ is power management.** When your computer enters sleep mode, it essentially reduces its power consumption to conserve energy. During this state, the operating system suspends most activities, including running applications or syncing processes like MEGAsync.
This power management feature is designed to minimize power usage when your computer is not in active use, such as during short breaks or when unused for extended periods like overnight. Although sleep mode helps save energy and maintain battery life, it may disrupt applications that rely on continuous operations, like MEGAsync.
How to Solve the Issue
If you want to ensure MEGAsync continues to work even when your computer is asleep, you can fix this issue by adjusting the power settings. Here’s how:
1. Open ‘Power Options’ by clicking on the battery icon in the system tray, then select ‘More power options.’
2. In the ‘Power & sleep settings’ window, choose ‘Additional power settings’ on the right-hand side.
3. Within the ‘Power Options’ window, click on ‘Change plan settings’ next to the power plan you are currently using.
4. On the next screen, click on ‘Change advanced power settings.’
5. In the ‘Advanced settings’ window, scroll down until you find ‘Sleep’ and expand it by clicking the small plus icon next to it.
6. Within the expanded options, locate ‘Allow hybrid sleep’ and ‘Hibernate after.’
7. Set ‘Allow hybrid sleep’ to ‘Off’ and ‘Hibernate after’ to ‘Never.’ Don’t forget to save the changes before exiting the menu.
By adjusting these power settings, you prevent your computer from entering deep sleep modes that can interrupt applications like MEGAsync.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Does MEGAsync consume a lot of power when running?
No, MEGAsync relies on low resource consumption and won’t drain your computer’s battery excessively.
2. Can I manually trigger synchronization when my computer is asleep?
Unfortunately, no. Sleep mode suspends communications with applications, making manual synchronization impossible until your computer wakes up.
3. Can I use MEGAsync on battery power?
Yes, MEGAsync works perfectly fine when your computer is running on battery power.
4. Is it safe to turn off sleep mode completely?
Disabling sleep mode entirely may lead to increased power consumption and reduced battery life. It’s recommended to adjust the power settings instead.
5. Can I adjust power settings for MEGAsync only?
Power settings, including sleep mode, typically apply to the entire system and not to specific applications.
6. What other cloud storage services are compatible with sleep mode?
Most cloud storage services, including Google Drive and Dropbox, experience similar synchronization issues when a computer is asleep.
7. Can I choose which files and folders to sync with MEGAsync during sleep mode?
No, file and folder syncing is paused as long as your computer is asleep. All syncing is resumed once your computer wakes up.
8. Is there an alternative to MEGAsync that works during sleep mode?
There might be alternative solutions depending on your specific needs, but most cloud storage synchronization tools face similar limitations.
9. Can I configure MEGAsync to wake up my computer for syncing?
No, MEGAsync doesn’t support waking up a computer from sleep mode for syncing purposes.
10. Does MEGAsync automatically resume syncing when the computer wakes up?
Yes, MEGAsync automatically resumes syncing files and folders once the computer leaves sleep mode.
11. Are there any security risks to consider when adjusting power settings?
No, adjusting power settings doesn’t expose your computer to any additional security risks.
12. Can I use MEGAsync without any sleep mode issues on a desktop computer?
Yes, desktop computers don’t typically enter sleep mode unless you manually configure them to do so. Therefore, sleep mode issues are less common on desktops.