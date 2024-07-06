**Why doesnʼt iPad charge when plugged into computer?**
Many people rely on their iPads for both work and entertainment, so encountering charging issues can be quite frustrating. One common question that arises is why an iPad may not charge when plugged into a computer. There are a few factors that can contribute to this problem, and understanding them can help you troubleshoot and resolve the issue.
One possible reason why your iPad may not charge when connected to a computer is power limitation. Unlike charging through a wall outlet, which provides a higher power output, charging through a computer’s USB port often delivers a lower amount of power. This is because USB ports on computers typically have a lower amperage rating.
The main reason why an iPad doesnʼt charge when plugged into a computer is that the USB port on the computer may not provide sufficient power to charge the iPad. iPads typically require more power to charge compared to smaller devices like smartphones, so the limited power output from a computer’s USB port may not be sufficient for charging your iPad. In such cases, the iPad will either charge very slowly or not charge at all.
To address this issue, there are a few steps you can take:
1.
Check your USB cable and adapter
Ensure that your USB cable and adapter are in good condition. Faulty cables or adapters can interfere with the charging process.
2.
Try a different USB port or adapter
If you have multiple USB ports on your computer, try connecting your iPad to a different port. Alternatively, use a wall adapter to charge your iPad directly from an electrical outlet.
3.
Restart your iPad
Sometimes a simple restart can resolve charging issues. Hold down the power button until the “Slide to power off” slider appears, then turn your iPad back on after a few seconds.
4.
Update your computer’s USB drivers
Outdated or incompatible USB drivers can cause charging problems. Make sure you have the latest drivers installed on your computer by checking for updates.
5.
Enable USB power delivery
Some computers have the ability to deliver more power through their USB ports. Check your computer’s settings and enable USB power delivery if available.
6.
Reset your computer’s SMC
On a Mac, resetting the System Management Controller (SMC) can help resolve charging issues. Instructions for resetting the SMC can be found on Apple’s support website.
7.
Disable any energy-saving options
Certain energy-saving options on your computer might limit the power output of the USB ports. Disable any power-saving features that may be affecting the USB ports.
8.
Ensure a stable connection
Sometimes a loose or unstable connection can prevent proper charging. Make sure the USB cable is firmly connected to both the iPad and the computer.
9.
Check for lint or debris
Dust, lint, or debris can accumulate in the charging port, affecting the connection. Carefully inspect the charging port and clean it using a soft brush or compressed air if necessary.
10.
Avoid using a USB hub
Using a USB hub can lead to a reduced power supply. Connect your iPad directly to a USB port on the computer instead.
11.
Try a different computer
If none of the above steps work, try charging your iPad using a different computer. This will help determine if the issue is specific to your computer’s USB ports.
12.
Consider contacting Apple support
If you’ve exhausted all troubleshooting options and your iPad still won’t charge when connected to a computer, it may be time to seek assistance from Apple’s support team. They can provide further guidance and support on resolving the issue.
In conclusion, the main reason why an iPad may not charge when plugged into a computer is the limited power output of the USB port. By following the troubleshooting steps mentioned above, you can increase the chances of resolving the issue and get your iPad charging properly again.