Why does updating league slow down my computer alot?

**Why does updating league slow down my computer a lot?**
If you’re an avid gamer who frequently plays League of Legends, you might have noticed that the game’s updates can significantly slow down your computer. This can be frustrating, especially when you’re eagerly anticipating new features or bug fixes. So, why does updating League slow down your computer so much? Let’s explore the possible reasons behind this issue and discuss some tips to minimize the impact.
One of the main reasons why updating League can slow down your computer is the sheer size of the update itself. Each update typically introduces a substantial amount of new content, such as new champions, skins, or balance changes. These updates often come with large patch files that need to be downloaded and installed. The downloading and installation process can consume a considerable amount of network and system resources, which can slow down your computer’s overall performance.
Additionally, updating League might require your computer to run multiple processes simultaneously. These processes include the downloading of the update files, checking the integrity of the existing game files, unpacking and installing the new content, and occasionally performing system optimizations. When all these processes occur simultaneously, they can strain your computer’s CPU, memory, and storage, causing your system to slow down.
**FAQs:**
1. Can I update League of Legends while playing the game?
No, it is advisable not to update the game while playing because it can further slow down your computer and potentially introduce gameplay issues.
2. Will upgrading my computer’s hardware speed up the updating process?
Improving your computer’s hardware, such as getting a faster processor or more RAM, can help speed up the updating process to some extent.
3. Does the age of my computer impact the updating speed?
Yes, older computers with outdated hardware specifications may experience more significant slowdowns during the updating process compared to newer systems.
4. Can my internet connection affect the updating speed?
Yes, a slow or unstable internet connection can affect the speed at which the updates are downloaded, prolonging the overall updating process.
5. Are there any background applications that I should close while updating League?
Yes, closing unnecessary applications running in the background can free up system resources and potentially speed up the updating process.
6. Can running a virus scan during an update slow down my computer?
Yes, running resource-intensive tasks like a virus scan simultaneously with an update can slow down your computer. It is advisable to schedule virus scans separately.
7. What can I do to optimize the updating process?
You can try pausing any other downloads or uploads, closing unnecessary applications, and ensuring a stable internet connection to optimize the updating process.
8. Is it necessary to keep my League of Legends installation up to date?
While it is not mandatory, keeping your game installation up to date is highly recommended. Updates often bring bug fixes, security patches, and new content, improving your overall gaming experience.
9. Do different operating systems affect the updating speed?
Yes, updating speed can be influenced by the efficiency and compatibility of your operating system. However, it is generally more dependent on hardware and network conditions.
10. Will reinstalling League of Legends improve the updating speed?
Reinstalling the game might help in cases where the game files are corrupted or there are issues with the installation. However, it might not directly impact the updating speed itself.
11. Does the size of the update affect the updating speed?
Yes, larger updates will generally take more time to download, unpack, and install, resulting in a longer update process and potentially impacting your computer’s performance.
12. Can background downloads affect the update speed?
Yes, if your computer is running additional downloads in the background, it can compete for system resources, potentially resulting in slower update speeds. It’s best to avoid concurrent downloads to allow League of Legends to update more efficiently.
In conclusion, updating League of Legends can indeed slow down your computer due to the large size of update files, resource-intensive processes, and potential strain on your computer’s hardware and network. However, by following some optimization tips, you can minimize the impact on your computer’s performance and enjoy a smoother updating experience.