**Why does Pandora keep pausing on my computer Chrome?**
If you are a music lover and regularly enjoy listening to tunes on Pandora through your Chrome browser, you may have encountered the frustrating issue of the music constantly pausing. This can disrupt the listening experience and leave you wondering why it keeps happening. Fortunately, there are a few common reasons why Pandora might keep pausing on your computer, specifically on the Chrome browser.
One likely cause is a poor internet connection. When your internet speed fluctuates or becomes too slow, Pandora may pause to buffer and load the song properly. Another possibility is that Chrome’s audio settings are not properly configured, causing conflicts with Pandora’s playback. Additionally, certain browser extensions or plugins might be interfering with Pandora’s functionality, causing it to pause unexpectedly.
To help you troubleshoot and rectify this issue, we will walk you through a step-by-step guide to address each potential cause:
1. **Ensure a stable internet connection:** Check your internet connection speed and make sure it is stable. If it is slow or fluctuating, try moving closer to your router or resetting the router to improve the connection.
2. **Clear your browser cache:** Clearing your Chrome browser cache can resolve any temporary data conflicts, potentially improving Pandora’s performance.
3. **Update Chrome and Pandora:** Outdated versions of Chrome or Pandora might have compatibility issues. Make sure both are fully updated to their latest versions to avoid such problems.
4. **Disable extensions and plugins:** Temporarily disable any browser extensions or plugins, especially those related to audio or media playback, and then check if Pandora still pauses. This will help identify if any of these add-ons are causing the interference.
5. **Check Chrome’s audio settings:** Confirm that Chrome’s audio settings are correctly configured to allow Pandora to play without interruptions. Adjusting these settings can fix playback issues.
6. **Try Incognito mode:** Launch Pandora in Chrome’s Incognito mode, which disables all extensions by default. If Pandora works fine in this mode, it indicates that one of the extensions is causing the pausing issue.
7. **Disable hardware acceleration:** Disable Chrome’s hardware acceleration option as it can sometimes conflict with Pandora’s playback. To do this, open Chrome’s settings, click on “Advanced,” and under the “System” section, toggle off the “Use hardware acceleration when available” option.
8. **Check your antivirus and firewall settings:** Your antivirus software or firewall might be blocking Pandora’s connection, causing it to pause. Temporarily disable them and check if the issue persists.
9. **Ensure no background apps are consuming bandwidth:** Close any background applications or processes that may be consuming your internet bandwidth, as they can slow down Pandora and cause it to pause.
10. **Restart your computer:** Sometimes, a simple restart can resolve temporary software glitches and refresh system resources, potentially fixing the pausing issue.
11. **Reinstall Chrome or Pandora:** If all else fails, try reinstalling either Chrome or Pandora. This can fix any corrupted files or settings issues that might be causing the pause problem.
12. **Contact Pandora support:** If the issue persists even after attempting all the above troubleshooting steps, don’t hesitate to reach out to Pandora’s support team. They can provide further assistance and help resolve the issue.
In conclusion, Pandora pausing on your computer’s Chrome browser can be attributed to various factors such as a poor internet connection, audio settings conflicts, or interfering extensions/plugins. By following the troubleshooting steps mentioned above, you should be able to pinpoint and resolve the issue, allowing you to enjoy uninterrupted music streaming on Pandora once again.