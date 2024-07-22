Why does my computer says dns server not responding?

Why does my computer say “DNS server not responding”?
It can be frustrating when you try to access a website and your computer displays an error message saying “DNS server not responding.” This message indicates a problem with the Domain Name System (DNS) server, which is responsible for translating domain names into IP addresses and enabling your computer to connect to websites. There can be several reasons why this error occurs, and in this article, we will explore the most common causes and potential solutions.
**The most common causes of the “DNS server not responding” error are:**
1. IP address configuration issues: Incorrect IP settings on your computer or network devices can prevent proper communication with DNS servers.
2. DNS server issues: The DNS server you are trying to connect to may be down, experiencing high traffic, or simply not responding.
3. Incorrect DNS settings: Incorrect or misconfigured DNS settings on your computer can lead to connectivity issues.
4. Network connectivity problems: Issues with your internet connection or network hardware can prevent your computer from connecting to DNS servers.
**Now, let’s address some related FAQs:**
1. How can I fix the “DNS server not responding” error on Windows?
To fix this error on Windows, try flushing the DNS cache, resetting the TCP/IP stack, or updating your network drivers.
2. Why does my computer say “DNS server not responding” on Mac?
The “DNS server not responding” error can occur on Mac due to misconfigured network settings. Try changing the DNS servers to Google Public DNS or OpenDNS.
3. What should I do if my DNS server is not responding on my router?
Rebooting your router, ensuring correct DNS settings, or updating the router firmware can help resolve the issue.
4. How can I fix the “DNS server not responding” error on my mobile device?
Restarting your device, toggling Airplane mode on and off, or switching to a different Wi-Fi network can often resolve the issue on mobile devices.
5. Can a firewall cause the “DNS server not responding” error?
Yes, a misconfigured firewall can block DNS requests and cause the error. Adjust your firewall settings or temporarily disable it to check if it resolves the issue.
6. Does using a different DNS server help?
Sometimes, using an alternative DNS server such as Google Public DNS or OpenDNS can resolve the “DNS server not responding” error. Changing your DNS server settings in network configurations can be attempted.
7. How can I know if my DNS server is down?
You can use online DNS checking tools or try accessing different websites to see if the issue persists. If multiple websites are inaccessible, it could indicate DNS server downtime.
8. What is DNS cache, and how can it cause the error?
DNS cache is a temporary storage that saves recent DNS lookup results. If the cached data becomes corrupted or outdated, it can cause connectivity problems and lead to the “DNS server not responding” error.
9. What should I do if I encounter the error intermittently?
If the error occurs only sporadically, it could be due to temporary DNS server issues or network connectivity problems. Wait for a while or try restarting your devices.
10. Can malware or viruses cause the “DNS server not responding” error?
Yes, malware or viruses can alter your computer’s DNS settings, causing the error. Running a comprehensive antivirus scan can help detect and remove any malicious programs.
11. Is there any way to prevent the “DNS server not responding” error?
Regularly updating your operating system, keeping your firewall and antivirus software up to date, and using reliable DNS servers can help prevent DNS-related issues.
12. Should I contact my internet service provider (ISP) if the error persists?
If the error persists despite trying the above solutions, contacting your ISP is recommended. They can provide assistance in troubleshooting and resolving any network or DNS server issues.
In conclusion, encountering the “DNS server not responding” error can be frustrating, but by understanding its common causes and trying the suggested solutions, you can often resolve the issue and regain access to the internet. Remember to always keep your computer and network settings up to date to prevent such errors in the future.