Why does my computer say safari canʼt find server?

If you’ve ever encountered the frustrating message “Safari canʼt find server” on your computer, you’re not alone. This error message indicates that Safari, the default web browser on macOS and iOS devices, is unable to establish a connection with the server hosting the website you’re trying to access. Several factors can contribute to this problem, and understanding why it occurs can help you troubleshoot and resolve the issue effectively.
The most common reason your computer says Safari canʼt find server is due to an issue with your internet connection. This could be caused by a temporary glitch, a problem with your DNS settings, or a weak or unreliable network signal. To fix this problem, you can try the following solutions:
1. Check your internet connection: Ensure that you’re connected to the internet and that your connection is stable. Try accessing other websites to verify if the problem is specific to a particular site or affects all webpages.
2. Restart your router and modem: Power cycling your network devices can often resolve connectivity issues. Turn off your router and modem, wait for a few seconds, and then turn them back on.
3. Clear your DNS cache: Sometimes, a corrupted DNS cache can prevent Safari from finding the server. Open the Terminal application (Applications > Utilities > Terminal) and type in “sudo killall -HUP mDNSResponder” followed by pressing Enter. Enter your admin password when prompted.
4. Disable proxy settings: If you’ve configured proxy settings on your computer, it might interfere with Safari’s ability to find the server. Open Safari preferences, go to the “Advanced” tab, and make sure the box next to “Proxies” is unchecked.
5. Modify DNS settings: Try changing your DNS settings to use a different DNS server. Open System Preferences, click on “Network,” select your active network connection, and click on “Advanced.” Go to the “DNS” tab and add Google DNS servers (8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4) by clicking the ‘+’ button. Drag them to the top of the list and click “OK.”
6. Disable VPN or firewall: If you’re using a VPN or have a firewall enabled, they could be blocking Safari’s access to the server. Disable them temporarily and check if the issue persists.
7. Update Safari and macOS: Outdated software can sometimes lead to compatibility issues. Make sure you have the latest version of Safari and macOS installed on your computer.
8. Check parental controls: Parental control settings can inadvertently block certain websites. Verify that the websites you’re trying to access are not restricted by these controls.
9. Disable browser extensions: Some browser extensions and plugins might interfere with Safari’s ability to connect to the server. Disable or remove any recently installed extensions and restart the browser.
10. Scan for malware: Malicious software or adware can affect your internet connection and disrupt Safari’s functionality. Use reliable antivirus software to scan your computer for any potential threats.
11. Temporarily switch browsers: If the issue persists only in Safari, consider temporarily using a different browser like Chrome or Firefox to access the desired websites.
12. Contact your internet service provider: If none of the above solutions work, it’s possible that your internet service provider (ISP) is experiencing technical difficulties. Reach out to them for further assistance.
FAQs:
1. Why can’t Safari find the server?
Safari can’t find the server primarily due to issues with the internet connection, DNS settings, or network-related problems.
2. How do I fix Safari can’t find server error on my Mac?
Try restarting your router and modem, clearing your DNS cache, disabling proxy settings, modifying DNS settings, or checking for parental controls. You can also update Safari and macOS or disable VPN and firewall temporarily.
3. Why does my Safari say “server not found” intermittently?
Intermittent “server not found” errors in Safari can result from an unstable internet connection or network congestion. Check your signal strength and consider contacting your ISP.
4. Is “server not found” in Safari a virus?
No, “server not found” errors are not a virus. It typically indicates an issue with connectivity or DNS settings rather than a malware infection.
5. Does clearing cache and cookies in Safari help resolve “can’t find server” errors?
Clearing cache and cookies won’t directly fix the “can’t find server” error, but it can help eliminate temporary data conflicts and improve browser performance.
6. Can a firewall block Safari from finding the server?
Yes, a firewall can block Safari’s communication with the server. Temporarily disable your firewall and check if the issue persists.
7. Why does Safari fail to find the server only on certain websites?
It’s possible that specific websites or their servers are experiencing issues. If you encounter this problem on certain sites but not others, the issue likely lies with the website itself.
8. Can using a VPN cause Safari to display “can’t find server” errors?
Yes, a misconfigured VPN can disrupt Safari’s communication with the server. Temporarily disable your VPN or try switching to a different server location.
9. Should I reset Safari to resolve “can’t find server” errors?
Resetting Safari to its default settings should be considered a last resort. Before doing so, try other troubleshooting steps mentioned above.
10. Can a faulty DNS server cause Safari to show “can’t find server” errors?
Yes, if the DNS server you’re using is down or experiencing issues, Safari may struggle to find the server. Consider switching to a different DNS server or contact your ISP.
11. Will updating macOS fix Safari’s “can’t find server” error?
Updating macOS can resolve compatibility issues and address potential bugs in Safari. It’s recommended to keep your operating system up to date to ensure the best performance.
12. Is it necessary to contact my internet service provider for every “can’t find server” error?
No, it’s not necessary to contact your ISP for every error. However, if the issue persists after exhausting possible troubleshooting steps, contacting your ISP can help identify and resolve underlying network problems.