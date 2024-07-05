**Why does my computer keep saying no bootable device?**
It can be quite frustrating when you start up your computer and are greeted with an error message that says “no bootable device.” This error indicates that your computer is unable to find a device from which to boot the operating system. Several factors can cause this issue, and in this article, we will explore some possible reasons and troubleshooting steps to resolve it.
1. What does “no bootable device” mean?
When your computer displays the message “no bootable device,” it means that it cannot find a device with an operating system to load. In simpler terms, your computer cannot find the software it needs to start up and work properly.
2. Incorrect boot order
One common reason for this error is an incorrect boot order in your computer’s BIOS settings. Ensure that your computer’s BIOS is set to boot from the correct device, such as your hard drive or SSD, rather than an external device like a USB drive.
3. Faulty hard drive or SSD
A faulty or damaged hard drive or SSD can cause the “no bootable device” error. Run diagnostic tools to check the health of your storage device and replace it if necessary.
4. Loose cables
Sometimes, the cables connecting your storage device to your motherboard or power supply can become loose. Ensure all connections are secure and properly connected.
5. Corrupted boot sector or system files
Corrupted boot sectors or system files can prevent your computer from booting. Use system recovery tools or perform a clean installation of your operating system to fix this issue.
6. Damaged or missing bootloader
The bootloader is responsible for initiating the startup process. If it becomes damaged or is missing, your computer may display the “no bootable device” error. Repair or reinstall the bootloader to resolve this problem.
7. Faulty hardware
Sometimes, hardware components like your motherboard or storage device itself can be faulty, leading to the inability to boot. Consider getting professional help or replacement of the faulty hardware.
8. Outdated BIOS
An outdated BIOS may not support your storage device or have known bugs causing booting issues. Update your BIOS to the latest version provided by your computer manufacturer.
9. Viruses or malware
Viruses or malware can corrupt files necessary for the booting process, resulting in the “no bootable device” error. Scan your computer with a reliable antivirus program to remove any malicious software.
10. Incorrect or failed Windows update
An incorrect or failed Windows update can disrupt the boot process. Roll back recent updates or perform a system restore to a point before the update was installed.
11. Secure Boot configuration
Secure Boot is a feature that ensures only trusted software can run during the boot process. Improper configuration of Secure Boot settings can cause booting issues. Adjust the Secure Boot settings in your computer’s BIOS if necessary.
12. Other connected devices interfering
Sometimes, connected devices like external hard drives or USB sticks can interfere with the booting process. Disconnect all unnecessary peripherals and try booting again.
**In conclusion**
The “no bootable device” error can be caused by various factors, including incorrect boot order, faulty hardware, damaged system files, or loose cables. By following the troubleshooting steps outlined above, you should be able to identify and resolve the issue preventing your computer from properly booting. Remember to consult professional help if you are unsure or unable to fix the problem yourself.