**Why does my computer black screen after I close Overwatch?**
If you’ve noticed that your computer screen turns black after closing the popular video game Overwatch, you’re not alone. This issue has been reported by several users, and it can be quite frustrating. However, there are a few possible reasons behind this problem, and several effective solutions that can help you overcome it.
The answer to the question “Why does my computer black screen after I close Overwatch?” is not straightforward, as there can be multiple causes:
1.
Graphics driver issues:
Outdated or faulty graphics drivers can often lead to screen blackouts after closing Overwatch. Updating your graphics drivers to the latest version can often resolve this problem.
2.
Overworked hardware:
Overwatch is a demanding game that can put a significant load on your computer’s hardware. If your system is not adequately cooled or has insufficient resources, it may experience problems such as black screens upon closing the game.
3.
Incompatible hardware:
Sometimes, certain hardware components may not be fully compatible with Overwatch, resulting in black screen issues. Ensuring that your hardware meets or exceeds the game’s requirements can help avoid this problem.
4.
Overclocking:
Overclocking your computer’s components, such as the CPU or GPU, can sometimes cause compatibility issues with specific games like Overwatch. Reverting or adjusting any overclocking settings might help alleviate the black screen problem.
5.
Background processes:
Certain background processes or applications running on your computer could conflict with Overwatch, leading to black screens upon closing the game. Closing unnecessary programs and processes before playing Overwatch may resolve this issue.
6.
Software conflicts:
Other software on your computer could potentially conflict with Overwatch, causing black screen problems. Temporarily disabling or uninstalling any recently installed software may help identify and resolve such conflicts.
7.
Corrupted game files:
Overwatch’s game files can become corrupted, leading to various issues, including black screen problems. Verifying the game files through the game client or reinstalling Overwatch may rectify this issue.
8.
System updates:
Sometimes, system updates, including Windows updates, can interfere with Overwatch and result in black screen issues. Ensuring that your operating system and drivers are up to date can help prevent such compatibility problems.
9.
Overheating:
Excessive heat can cause your computer to shut down or display a black screen to protect its components. Ensure that your computer is adequately cooled by cleaning the fans and vents, and consider using cooling pads or adjusting fan settings.
10.
Conflicting overlays:
Certain overlays like Discord or Nvidia’s GeForce Experience can conflict with Overwatch and lead to black screen problems. Disabling or adjusting overlay settings may resolve this issue.
11.
Power supply issues:
If your computer’s power supply is not supplying enough power to your components, it can result in black screen problems when closing Overwatch. Checking your power supply’s wattage and ensuring it meets the requirements of your hardware can help avoid this issue.
12.
Operating system issues:
In rare cases, issues with your operating system’s configuration or settings can cause black screens after closing Overwatch. Running a system integrity check or reinstalling the operating system might be necessary to fix this problem.
In conclusion, experiencing a black screen after closing Overwatch can be frustrating, but with these possible causes and solutions in mind, you can troubleshoot and resolve the issue. Start by updating your graphics drivers, ensuring your hardware meets the game’s requirements, and checking for software conflicts. If the problem persists, explore other potential causes such as overheating, conflicting overlays, and even power supply issues. By systematically addressing these factors, you’ll increase the likelihood of resolving the black screen problem and enjoying a smooth gaming experience with Overwatch.