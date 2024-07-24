Why does my avg says computer not protected?

**Why does my AVG say “computer not protected”?**
If you see a message from your AVG antivirus software stating that your computer is not protected, it is a cause for concern. It indicates that there might be a problem with your antivirus software or its configuration. Here are some possible reasons why you might be encountering this issue:
1.
Why does my AVG say “computer not protected” after updating?
This can occur if the update process was interrupted or unsuccessful. Try restarting your computer and updating AVG again to resolve the issue.
2.
Why does my AVG say “computer not protected” after installing?
In some cases, a conflict with another antivirus program already installed on your computer could result in this error message. Uninstall any conflicting antivirus software and reinstall AVG.
3.
Why does my AVG say “computer not protected” after upgrading to a new version?
Upgrading your operating system or other software may sometimes cause compatibility issues with AVG. Ensure that you have the latest version of AVG installed and check for any available updates.
4.
Why does my AVG say “computer not protected” due to firewall settings?
If your AVG firewall settings are incorrectly configured, it may perceive your computer as unprotected. Review your firewall settings and make sure AVG has the necessary permissions.
5.
Why does my AVG say “computer not protected” if real-time protection is disabled?
The real-time protection feature in AVG constantly scans files and programs for potential threats. If it is disabled, AVG may believe your computer is vulnerable. Enable real-time protection to resolve this issue.
6.
Why does my AVG say “computer not protected” if the virus definitions are outdated?
Outdated virus definitions can render your AVG less effective in detecting new threats. Update your virus definitions to ensure your computer remains protected.
7.
Why does my AVG say “computer not protected” if the subscription has expired?
If your AVG subscription has expired, you may receive this message. Renew your subscription to continue receiving protection from AVG.
8.
Why does my AVG say “computer not protected” if the scan hasn’t been performed recently?
Regular scans are essential to maintaining the security of your computer. Perform a scan with AVG to ensure your system is protected.
9.
Why does my AVG say “computer not protected” if the program files are corrupted?
Corrupted program files can lead to errors and compromise the functionality of AVG antivirus. Reinstall AVG to fix any corrupted files.
10.
Why does my AVG say “computer not protected” due to incorrect settings?
Incorrect configuration settings or mistakenly enabling certain features may result in AVG perceiving your computer as unprotected. Review your settings and make any necessary adjustments.
11.
Why does my AVG say “computer not protected” during a system startup?
Some malware or viruses can prevent AVG from loading correctly during system startup, causing the “computer not protected” message to appear. Run a deep scan with AVG to eliminate any potential threats.
12.
Why does my AVG say “computer not protected” if the antivirus service is not running?
If the AVG antivirus service is not running or has been disabled, your computer will be considered unprotected. Start the antivirus service to resolve this issue.
In conclusion, if you encounter the message “computer not protected” from AVG, it is crucial to identify and rectify the underlying issue promptly. By exploring the possible reasons listed above and taking appropriate actions, you can ensure your computer remains safeguarded against potential threats and enjoy uninterrupted protection from your AVG antivirus software.