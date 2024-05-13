Why does Microsoft computer always open all application when restarting?

Title: Understanding Microsoft Computer’s Auto-Restart Behavior: Opening All Applications
Introduction:
When it comes to restarting a Microsoft computer, you may have noticed that it automatically opens all the applications that were previously running. Many users often wonder about the reasoning behind this behavior, as it can sometimes be inconvenient. In this article, we will delve into the factors contributing to Microsoft computers reopening all applications upon restart, providing insights into its purpose and benefits.
Why does Microsoft computer always open all applications when restarting?
The answer to the question “Why does Microsoft computer always open all applications when restarting?” lies in a feature called “Fast Startup.” This feature is designed to enhance the boot-up process, allowing the computer to start up more quickly when turning it on after shutting down or restarting.
When Fast Startup is enabled, the operating system saves the state of all currently running applications and drivers to a hibernation file before shutting down or restarting. This hibernation file is then used during the boot-up process to restore your system to its previous state, including all open applications.
Enabling Fast Startup serves the purpose of minimizing the time required for system initialization and providing a seamless user experience by restoring your work environment exactly as it was before restarting. This feature is especially useful if you frequently work with multiple applications simultaneously or have numerous tabs open in your web browser.
Now, let’s address a few more frequently asked questions related to Microsoft computers reopening all applications during a restart:
1. How do I disable Fast Startup on my Microsoft computer?
To disable Fast Startup, navigate to your computer’s Control Panel, open the Power Options, click on “Choose what the power buttons do,” and then select “Change settings that are currently unavailable.” Finally, uncheck the “Turn on fast startup” option.
2. Can I choose specific applications to exclude from reopening upon restart?
As of now, there is no built-in option to choose specific applications to exclude from reopening. However, you can manually close unwanted applications before restarting to prevent them from reopening.
3. Does enabling Fast Startup affect the computer’s performance?
Fast Startup generally has a positive impact on boot-up time and overall performance. However, if you’re experiencing any performance issues, disabling Fast Startup might help resolve them.
4. Does restarting with Fast Startup enabled eliminate the need to save my work?
No, it’s always advisable to save your work before restarting, regardless of the Fast Startup feature. While it aims to restore your applications, unexpected issues may occasionally arise, leading to potential data loss.
5. Will restarting with Fast Startup enabled reopen hidden/minimized applications too?
Yes, all applications regardless of their visibility status (hidden, minimized, or active) will be reopened when using Fast Startup.
6. Does Fast Startup affect updates or software installations?
No, Fast Startup does not interfere with updates or software installations. It only accelerates the boot-up process and restores your previous session’s state.
7. Can Fast Startup be enabled on all versions of Windows?
While Fast Startup is available on Windows 8 and 10, it may not be present in older versions like Windows 7 or Vista.
8. Does restarting without Fast Startup take longer?
Restarting without Fast Startup enabled might take slightly longer as the system has to go through the complete boot-up process.
9. Is it possible to enable Fast Startup on a laptop running on battery power?
Yes, Fast Startup can be enabled on laptops even when they are running on battery power.
10. Does Fast Startup work with hybrid shutdown (Hibernate + Fast Startup)?
No, if you have hibernation enabled, Fast Startup is automatically disabled, and your computer performs a full startup instead.
11. Can I disable Fast Startup while keeping hibernation enabled?
No, Fast Startup and hibernation are interdependent features. Disabling one will disable the other as well.
12. Does Fast Startup impact the ability to access the BIOS or UEFI settings?
Accessing the BIOS or UEFI settings remains unaffected by the Fast Startup feature, as it functions independently from the operating system.
Conclusion:
The distinct behavior of a Microsoft computer automatically opening all applications upon restarting can be attributed to the Fast Startup feature. While this feature facilitates quicker boot-ups and restores your work environment, understanding how it operates empowers you to tailor it to suit your preferences. If needed, you can always disable Fast Startup to regain control over the applications that reopen during a restart, sacrificing some speed in the process.