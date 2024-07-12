Why does keyboard stop working on laptop?

Laptop keyboards have become an integral part of our daily lives, but it can be incredibly frustrating when they suddenly stop working. There are several reasons why this may happen, and it’s essential to understand these causes to find a solution. In this article, we will explore the common reasons behind a non-functional laptop keyboard and provide potential fixes.
The most common reasons for a keyboard to stop working on a laptop
1. Hardware issues
Hardware issues are perhaps the most common cause for a malfunctioning laptop keyboard. Over time, keys may become stuck, worn out, or damaged, resulting in an unresponsive keyboard.
2. Software glitches
Sometimes, software glitches or conflicts can lead to a non-functional keyboard on your laptop. This can occur due to outdated or incompatible drivers as well as system errors or conflicts with other installed software.
3. Driver problems
If your laptop’s keyboard suddenly stops working, outdated or corrupt drivers could be to blame. Drivers act as intermediaries between the hardware and the operating system, and when they are not functioning correctly, keyboard issues can arise.
4. Incorrect keyboard layout
An incorrect keyboard layout can prevent the keys from responding as expected. This can occur when accidentally changing the language settings or keyboard layout on your laptop.
5. Physical damage or liquid spills
Physical damage or spills onto the keyboard can lead to unresponsive keys or even complete failure. Liquids can seep into the keyboard, causing short circuits or damaging the electrical components, while physical damage, such as drops or impacts, can dislodge internal connectors.
6. Num Lock or Scroll Lock turned on
Sometimes, the Num Lock or Scroll Lock function might be unknowingly activated, causing the keyboard to appear unresponsive. Double-checking these settings could resolve the issue.
7. Battery or power-related problems
In certain cases, a laptop keyboard may stop working due to power-related issues. A low battery or incorrect power settings can result in the keyboard not functioning correctly.
8. Faulty USB ports or adapters
If you are using an external keyboard via USB, a faulty USB port or adapter can cause it to stop working. Checking the connections or using a different USB port can help troubleshoot the problem.
9. System updates
System updates, particularly major ones, can sometimes lead to keyboard issues. After an update, incompatible or outdated drivers may prevent the keyboard from working correctly.
10. Malware or viruses
Malware or viruses can interfere with the normal functioning of a laptop keyboard. Conducting a malware scan and ensuring that your system is secure can prevent such issues.
11. BIOS settings
In rare cases, incorrect BIOS settings can render the keyboard inactive. Resetting the BIOS to default settings may resolve the problem.
12. Physical disconnection
If your laptop has undergone recent repairs or hardware upgrades, it is possible that the keyboard cable became accidentally disconnected. Opening the laptop and ensuring that the keyboard cable is securely connected may fix the issue.
Why does the keyboard stop working on a laptop?
In conclusion, a non-functional laptop keyboard can disrupt your productivity and cause frustration. By identifying the underlying cause from the list above, you can take appropriate steps to resolve the issue and regain the functionality of your keyboard.