Why does iTunes keep saying my computer is not authorized?
If you have encountered the frustrating message from iTunes repeatedly telling you that your computer is not authorized, you’re not alone. This issue is fairly common and can arise due to various reasons. However, worry not, as we have compiled a comprehensive guide to help you understand why iTunes insists on declaring your computer unauthorized and how to resolve this problem once and for all.
1. What does it mean when iTunes says my computer is not authorized?
When iTunes states that your computer is not authorized, it means that it does not recognize your device as one that has permission to access your purchased content or perform certain tasks (such as syncing or playing specific media files).
2. How do I authorize my computer on iTunes?
To authorize your computer on iTunes, follow these simple steps:
– Open iTunes and sign in with your Apple ID.
– Go to the “Account” tab in the top menu and click “Authorizations.”
– Choose “Authorize This Computer” and enter your Apple ID and password when prompted.
3. What are the common reasons for iTunes authorization issues?
The most common reasons for iTunes authorization issues include:
– Using multiple Apple IDs on the same computer.
– Updates or changes in your iTunes settings.
– Corruption of iTunes-related files or permissions.
– Limitations on the number of authorized devices.
4. How many computers can be authorized on iTunes?
You can authorize up to five computers to access your iTunes Store content. If you reach the limit, you’ll need to deauthorize one of the previously authorized computers before authorizing a new one.
5. How do I deauthorize a computer on iTunes?
To deauthorize a computer on iTunes, follow these steps:
– Open iTunes and go to the “Account” tab.
– Click “View My Account” and enter your Apple ID and password.
– Scroll down to the “iTunes in the Cloud” section and click “Manage Devices.”
– Find the computer you want to deauthorize and click “Remove.”
6. What can I do if I no longer have access to my previously authorized computer?
If you no longer have access to your previously authorized computer, you can deauthorize all computers associated with your Apple ID. To do this, go to the “Account” tab in iTunes, click “View My Account,” and scroll down to the “iTunes in the Cloud” section. Then, click “Remove All.”
7. What should I do if iTunes still says my computer is not authorized after following the steps?
If iTunes continues to show the authorization error, try signing out and then signing back in to your Apple ID. Additionally, ensure you have the latest version of iTunes installed on your computer and restart both your computer and iOS devices.
8. Why does iTunes ask me to authorize my computer after every update?
This issue may occur if the iTunes database becomes corrupt during an update. To resolve it, try deauthorizing your computer, updating iTunes to the latest version, and then authorizing it again.
9. Can I authorize my computer without an internet connection?
No, authorizing your computer on iTunes requires an active internet connection. Without internet access, iTunes cannot check your authorization status or communicate with the iTunes Store servers.
10. Can authorized computers access each other’s content?
No, authorizing a computer on iTunes only grants it access to the content associated with your specific Apple ID. Your authorized computers cannot access each other’s content unless they sign in using the same Apple ID.
11. How often do I need to reauthorize my computer on iTunes?
In general, you only need to authorize your computer once. However, certain factors, such as updates or changes to your Apple ID, may prompt iTunes to require reauthorization.
12. Will deauthorizing a computer delete my iTunes library?
Deauthorizing a computer does not delete or remove any content from your iTunes library. It simply revokes the computer’s permission to access your purchased content. Your library will remain intact and accessible on the deauthorized computer.