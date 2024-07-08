**Why does discord open when I start my computer?**
Discord is a popular communication platform used by gamers and communities worldwide. It provides a convenient way for users to connect with each other through text, voice, and video channels. One common question among users is why Discord automatically opens when they start their computers. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind this behavior and address some related FAQs.
**The answer to the question “Why does Discord open when I start my computer?” is quite simple.**
Discord has an auto-start feature enabled by default during the installation process. This means that the application automatically adds itself to the startup programs on your computer, ensuring it opens every time you boot up your system. The purpose behind this is to provide users with seamless access to Discord, allowing them to communicate with their gaming or community friends without having to manually open the application.
However, if you do not wish for Discord to open automatically when you start your computer, don’t worry. You can easily disable this feature within the application’s settings. Follow the steps below to turn off Discord auto-start:
1. Open Discord on your computer.
2. Click on the “Settings” gear icon located at the bottom left corner of the Discord window.
3. In the settings menu, select “Windows Settings” from the left sidebar.
4. Toggle off the option that says “Open Discord.”
5. Close the settings menu, and from now on, Discord should no longer open automatically when you start your computer.
Here are some related FAQs about Discord’s auto-start feature:
**1. How can I confirm if Discord is set to auto-start on my computer?**
To check if Discord is set to open during startup, you can press “Ctrl + Shift + Esc” to open the Task Manager, navigate to the “Startup” tab, and see if Discord is listed there.
**2. Can I change the auto-start settings on macOS or Linux?**
Yes, Discord has auto-start options available for macOS and Linux as well. You can modify these settings by accessing the Discord preferences on your respective operating system.
**3. Is there any benefit to having Discord auto-start?**
Having Discord open automatically when you start your computer can save you time and effort, especially if you frequently engage in conversations or activities on the platform.
**4. Will disabling Discord auto-start impact its functionality in any way?**
No, disabling auto-start will not affect Discord’s functionality. It will simply prevent the application from opening automatically when you start your computer.
**5. Does Discord auto-start impact computer performance?**
Discord’s auto-start feature has minimal impact on computer performance, as it runs silently in the background without utilizing excessive resources.
**6. Can I control which servers or channels auto-start when Discord opens?**
Currently, Discord does not offer the option to choose specific servers or channels for auto-start. However, it auto-connects to the server and channel you were last active in.
**7. Why should I disable Discord auto-start?**
If you rarely use Discord or prefer not to have additional applications running in the background, disabling auto-start can help declutter your startup process.
**8. Does disabling auto-start apply to all user accounts on my computer?**
No, disabling the auto-start feature applies only to the user account where the changes are made. Each user account can have its own auto-start settings.
**9. Can I make Discord auto-start only when I log into specific user accounts?**
As of now, Discord does not provide an option to auto-start based on specific user accounts. It either auto-starts for all user accounts or none at all.
**10. Will Discord auto-start if it’s already running in the background?**
No, if Discord is already running in the background, enabling auto-start will not start another instance of the application. It will simply bring the existing instance to the forefront.
**11. Can I enable Discord auto-start without launching the application?**
No, in order to enable or disable Discord auto-start, you must have the application open and access the settings menu within it.
**12. How can I revert the changes and restore Discord auto-start?**
To restore Discord auto-start, you can simply follow the steps mentioned earlier and toggle the “Open Discord” option back on within the settings menu.
In conclusion, Discord’s auto-start feature aims to provide users with quick access to the platform when booting up their computers. However, if it’s not your preferred behavior, you can easily disable it through the application’s settings. Remember, customizing Discord’s auto-start behavior is just a matter of personal preference and convenience.