Why does computer make your vision bad?

Using a computer for extended periods can often lead to eye strain and other vision-related issues. While computers themselves do not directly cause permanent damage to our eyes, there are various factors associated with computer usage that can contribute to temporary discomfort. Understanding these factors and taking appropriate measures can help mitigate the negative effects on your vision.
High Energy Visible (HEV) Blue Light
**HEV Blue Light is the primary reason why computers may strain your eyes.** Computer screens emit this type of light, which has shorter wavelengths and higher energy compared to other colors on the light spectrum. Prolonged exposure to HEV blue light can cause eye fatigue, dryness, and irritation.
FAQs:
1. What is Blue Light? Blue light is a type of visible light that has a higher frequency and shorter wavelength, making it more intense and with more energy.
2. Is Blue Light harmful? While exposure to natural blue light from the sun is essential, prolonged exposure to artificial blue light sources like computer screens can have negative effects on our eyes and sleep patterns.
3. Can Blue Light cause permanent eye damage? Research suggests that Blue Light exposure can contribute to macular degeneration over time, but it has not been clearly established as a direct cause.
4. How can I protect my eyes from Blue Light? Wearing blue light-blocking glasses, reducing screen time, and installing blue light filters on electronic devices can help minimize the impact of Blue Light on your vision.
Screen Glare and Contrast
Staring at a bright computer screen for extended periods can strain your eyes due to the contrast between the screen and its surroundings. Additionally, glare from external light sources reflecting off the screen can cause discomfort and difficulty in focusing.
FAQs:
1. How does screen glare affect my eyes? Screen glare can cause eye fatigue, headaches, and reduced visual contrast, making it more challenging to read or view content on your computer screen.
2. What can I do to reduce screen glare? Adjusting the position and angle of your computer screen, using curtains or blinds to block out excessive sunlight, and utilizing anti-glare screen protectors can help reduce screen glare and subsequent eye strain.
3. Can changing the contrast settings on my screen improve my vision? Adjusting the contrast settings on your computer screen to ensure text and images stand out without straining your eyes can be beneficial for reducing eye strain.
4. Are there specific devices that reduce screen glare? Some devices, such as e-readers, have built-in features like e-ink displays that significantly reduce screen glare and provide a more comfortable reading experience.
Poor Screen Ergonomics
**Poor screen ergonomics, such as improper distance, angle, or height, can strain your eyes and cause discomfort.** The position of the screen in relation to your eyes and body plays a crucial role in preventing vision-related issues.
FAQs:
1. How far should I sit from my computer screen? It is recommended to sit around 20-28 inches away from your computer screen, with the top of the screen at or slightly below eye level.
2. Should I adjust the angle of my computer screen? Tilting your screen slightly can help reduce glare and alleviate neck strain.
3. Can a poor sitting posture affect my vision? Maintaining a proper posture while using the computer is essential as poor posture can lead to neck and shoulder strain, indirectly affecting your eyes.
4. Are there any ergonomic accessories that can help? Investing in an adjustable monitor stand, ergonomic chair, or a separate keyboard and mouse can significantly enhance your overall comfort and minimize eye strain.
Inadequate Blinking
When focusing on a computer screen, we tend to blink less frequently, leading to dry eyes and discomfort. Inadequate blinking affects the normal lubrication process of our eyes, resulting in a gritty or burning sensation.
FAQs:
1. How many times should I blink while using the computer? On average, we blink about 15-20 times per minute, which should be enough to keep our eyes sufficiently lubricated.
2. How can I remind myself to blink more? Setting reminders or using specialized eye drops meant to lubricate the eyes can help ensure you blink frequently enough while using the computer.
3. Are there any eye exercises to reduce eye strain? Exercises like the 20-20-20 rule—looking at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes—can relieve eye strain and encourage blinking.
4. Can air humidity affect my blink rate? Dry air, often linked to indoor heating or air conditioning, can contribute to evaporation of the tears. Using a humidifier can help maintain adequate moisture in the air, reducing the risk of dry eyes.
Conclusion
In conclusion, prolonged computer use can lead to temporary vision problems and eye discomfort. The primary factors contributing to this include exposure to HEV blue light, screen glare and contrast, poor screen ergonomics, and inadequate blinking. By implementing preventive measures and taking regular breaks, you can protect your eyes and reduce the strain associated with computer usage.