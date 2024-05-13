Why does computer black out when startng a game?

Playing computer games can be an exciting and immersive experience. However, there are instances when your computer unexpectedly blacks out as soon as you start a game. This sudden blackout can be frustrating and leave you wondering why it occurs. In this article, we will delve into the various reasons why your computer might black out when starting a game and provide some solutions to help resolve the issue.
The Answer:
**The most common reason for a computer blacking out when starting a game is due to hardware limitations or issues.**
1. Is the computer’s power supply sufficient?
Sometimes, the computer’s power supply might not be able to handle the intense power requirements of certain games, causing it to shut off. Upgrading to a higher wattage power supply can often resolve this issue.
2. Is the graphics card outdated or overheating?
An outdated or overheating graphics card can also cause a computer to black out when starting a game. Checking for driver updates and ensuring proper cooling can help alleviate this problem.
3. Are the computer’s components dusty?
Dust accumulation inside a computer’s components can lead to overheating, resulting in a sudden blackout. Regularly cleaning your computer and ensuring proper airflow can help prevent this.
4. Is the game too demanding for the computer’s specifications?
Some games have high system requirements, and if your computer falls short, it may black out when attempting to run them. Ensuring your computer meets the minimum specifications or upgrading its components can resolve this issue.
5. Are there any conflicting programs or software?
Certain programs or software running simultaneously with a game can create conflicts, causing the computer to black out. Closing unnecessary programs or updating conflicting software can help.
6. Is the computer’s RAM sufficient for the game?
Insufficient Random Access Memory (RAM) can cause a computer to struggle when running resource-intensive games, leading to blackouts. Adding more RAM to your computer can alleviate this problem.
7. Are the computer’s drivers up to date?
Outdated drivers can create compatibility issues with games, resulting in blackouts. Keeping your drivers updated, especially those related to the graphics card, is crucial in preventing this.
8. Is the computer overheating?
Overheating is a common culprit for blackouts during gaming. Checking the computer’s cooling system, applying thermal paste, or using additional cooling solutions can help mitigate this issue.
9. Is the computer infected with malware?
Malicious software can cause system instability, leading to blackouts during gameplay. Running a thorough antivirus scan and removing any malware can improve the computer’s performance.
10. Are there any issues with the game files?
Corrupted or damaged game files can trigger sudden blackouts when launching a game. Verifying the integrity of game files through the game launcher can fix this problem.
11. Is the computer’s BIOS outdated?
An outdated BIOS can cause compatibility issues with certain games, resulting in blackouts. Updating the BIOS to the latest version provided by the manufacturer can resolve this.
12. Is the game running in full-screen mode?
Running a game in full-screen mode sometimes puts a strain on the computer’s resources, leading to blackouts. Switching to windowed or borderless windowed mode may help prevent this issue.
By addressing these potential causes, you can troubleshoot and resolve the issue of your computer blacking out when starting a game. Identifying the underlying problem will allow you to take the necessary steps to ensure an uninterrupted and enjoyable gaming experience.