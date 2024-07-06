Why does civ 6 crash my computer when shuting down?

**Why does Civ 6 crash my computer when shutting down?**
Civ 6 is a popular strategy game that offers players the opportunity to lead their own civilization through the ages. However, some players have reported experiencing crashes when attempting to shut down the game. This frustrating issue can disrupt gameplay and leave users wondering why it occurs. Let’s explore some possible reasons behind this problem and potential solutions.
One possible explanation for Civ 6 crashing when shutting down is related to system specifications. Like any modern game, Civ 6 requires a certain level of hardware and software compatibility to run smoothly. If your computer does not meet the game’s minimum requirements, it can lead to crashes during various processes, including shutting down the game. Make sure your computer meets or exceeds the game’s system requirements to avoid any compatibility issues.
Another factor that could contribute to crashes during shutdown is outdated or incompatible drivers. Graphics drivers, in particular, play a crucial role in running visually demanding games like Civ 6. If your GPU drivers are outdated or incompatible with the game, it may cause crashes during shutdown. Updating your drivers to the latest version can help resolve this issue.
Furthermore, conflicting software or background processes can also lead to Civ 6 crashing while shutting down. Some applications or processes may interfere with the game’s operations, causing instability and crashes. To identify potential conflicts, try closing unnecessary background processes before shutting down the game. Additionally, disabling any software that overlays the game, such as screen recording or streaming programs, can help alleviate the issue.
**Related FAQs:**
1. Can insufficient system RAM cause Civ 6 to crash during shutdown?
Insufficient RAM can indeed be a potential cause for crashes during shutdown. Ensure that you have enough memory to accommodate both the game and other processes running on your computer.
2. Does running the game in compatibility mode fix the crashing issue?
It is worth trying to run Civ 6 in compatibility mode if you are experiencing shutdown crashes. Right-click on the game’s shortcut, go to Properties, select the Compatibility tab, and enable compatibility mode for a previous version of Windows.
3. Could a corrupted game file be causing the issue?
Corrupted game files can indeed lead to crashes during shutdown. Verify the integrity of the game files through the Steam client’s properties to repair any potential issues.
4. Can antivirus software interfere with Civ 6 and cause crashes?
Antivirus software can sometimes interfere with game processes, leading to crashes. Temporarily disabling your antivirus or adding the game to the software’s exclusions may help prevent this issue.
5. Are there any known bugs or glitches causing the problem?
There have been reports of bugs and glitches in Civ 6 that can result in crashes during shutdown. Keeping the game up to date with the latest patches and bug fixes provided by the developers may help alleviate this issue.
6. Is there a specific game setting that triggers the crash?
While it is not always the case, certain game settings, such as graphics options or resolution, may contribute to crashes. Experimenting with different settings can help pinpoint any potential conflicts.
7. Does the crash occur only when exiting the game, or does it happen randomly during gameplay?
Understanding whether the crash exclusively happens during game shutdown or randomly during gameplay can help narrow down the possible causes. If crashes occur only during shutdown, it is more likely related to specific system configurations.
8. Can a full hard drive affect Civ 6’s performance?
Yes, a full hard drive can impact the game’s performance and stability, potentially leading to crashes during shutdown. Free up some space on your hard drive to avoid this issue.
9. Is there any known conflict with other software, such as a specific antivirus program?
Certain antivirus programs or other conflicting software can interfere with game processes and cause crashes. Check for any compatibility issues between Civ 6 and your installed software.
10. Are there any mods or custom content installed in Civ 6?
Mods or custom content can introduce instability into the game and lead to crashes. Try removing mods or custom content to see if the issue persists.
11. Does updating the game to the latest version fix the crashing problem?
Updating the game to the latest version can potentially resolve crashing issues as developers often release patches to fix known bugs and improve stability.
12. Can reinstalling Civ 6 be a solution to the crashing problem?
Reinstalling Civ 6 can sometimes fix crashing issues, especially if the problem is related to corrupted game files. However, ensure that you back up your save files before reinstalling to avoid data loss.