Why does boeings computer take over the 737 max8?

**Why does Boeing’s computer take over the 737 Max8?**
The 737 Max8, developed by Boeing, is a highly advanced aircraft equipped with sophisticated computerized systems. One key feature of this aircraft is the computer system that plays a crucial role in managing its flight controls. This computer takes over certain aspects of the flight to enhance the performance and safety of the aircraft.
FAQs:
1. What is the purpose of Boeing’s computer in the 737 Max8?
Boeing’s computer in the 737 Max8 serves to automate various flight control functions, relieving the pilot from manual operation and ensuring smoother flight performance.
2. How does the computer benefit the performance of the aircraft?
The computer helps optimize fuel efficiency, increase overall flight stability, and enhance the aircraft’s maneuverability.
3. Does the computer completely replace the pilot’s control?
No, the computer does not replace the pilot. It acts as a co-pilot, assisting with certain flight control operations while the pilot retains ultimate control and decision-making authority.
4. What specific functions does the computer handle?
The computer manages functions such as automatic trim, speed control, and stall prevention, ensuring the aircraft operates within safe and efficient parameters.
5. How does the computer handle automatic trim?
The computer automatically adjusts the horizontal stabilizer, known as trim, to maintain the aircraft’s desired pitch attitude without continuous input from the pilot.
6. Can the computer prevent stalling of the aircraft?
Yes, the computer continuously monitors the aircraft’s angle of attack and takes corrective actions if it detects a potential stall, protecting the airplane from dangerous conditions.
7. Does the computer assist with speed control?
Indeed, the computer helps maintain the desired airspeed by adjusting the aircraft’s elevator, easing the workload of the pilot.
8. How does the computer enhance flight stability?
The computer evaluates data from multiple sensors, monitoring the aircraft’s behavior and making numerous real-time adjustments to ensure optimal flight stability even in challenging conditions.
9. Is the computer constantly communicating with the pilot?
While the computer constantly interacts with the flight crew, it primarily communicates critical information through the primary flight display, alerting the crew about relevant changes or deviations.
10. Can the computer be overridden by the pilot in emergency situations?
Absolutely, the pilot can override the computer’s control inputs in case of emergencies or when necessary, allowing them to take full control of the aircraft.
11. What happens if there is a failure in the computer system?
In the unlikely event of a computer system failure, the aircraft is designed to revert to a direct manual control mode, transferring control back to the pilot.
12. How does Boeing ensure the reliability of the computer system?
Boeing follows rigorous design, testing, and certification processes to guarantee the safety and reliability of the computer system. It undergoes extensive simulated scenarios and validations to ensure proper functioning in various conditions.
Overall, the computer system in the 737 Max8 plays a vital role in enhancing the aircraft’s performance, stability, and safety. By automating certain flight control functions and assisting the pilot, this advanced computer ensures a smoother flight experience while maintaining the pilot’s ultimate control and decision-making authority. Boeing’s commitment to rigorous testing and safety measures further ensures the reliability of this critical system.