If you’re an Avast antivirus user, you may have encountered a situation where the software prompts you to restart your computer. This can be confusing and frustrating, especially if you’re in the middle of an important task. However, there are valid reasons why Avast wants to restart your computer, and understanding these reasons can help you make an informed decision. So, let’s delve into the topic and find out why Avast prompts you to restart your computer in 2018.
The answer to the question “Why does avast want to restart my computer 2018?” is:
Avast prompts you to restart your computer for two main reasons: to complete the installation of a software update or to finish the removal of a detected threat or malware.
When Avast releases an update to their software, it often requires a computer restart to fully complete the installation process. This ensures that all the necessary files and components are properly updated and integrated into your system. Restarting your computer helps Avast activate the new features, bug fixes, and security patches that come with the update, thus enhancing the overall performance and protection of your antivirus software.
Furthermore, when Avast detects a threat or malware on your computer, it may recommend a restart to fully remove the detected item. Some malicious software can be deeply embedded in your system, making it challenging to remove without a restart. By restarting your computer, any malicious processes or files that were active during the scan can be terminated, ensuring complete removal and reducing the chances of reinfection.
Restarting your computer after Avast prompts you to do so is crucial as it allows the antivirus software to finalize important processes, ensuring optimal protection and functionality. Ignoring or postponing the restart may leave your system vulnerable to security threats and also prevent Avast from running at its full potential.
Here are 12 related FAQs about Avast restart prompt, along with their answers:
1. Should I always follow Avast’s prompt to restart my computer?
Yes, it is strongly recommended to follow Avast’s prompt and restart your computer. Failing to do so might lead to incomplete updates or ineffective removal of threats.
2. How often does Avast require a computer restart?
The frequency of restart prompts depends on the frequency of Avast updates and threat detections. It can vary from several times a month to once every few months.
3. Can I choose to restart my computer at a later time?
Yes, you have the option to postpone the restart. However, it is advisable to restart your computer as soon as possible to avoid any potential security risks.
4. Is it safe to restart my computer after a threat detection or removal?
Yes, restarting your computer after Avast detects or removes a threat is safe and necessary to ensure full removal and prevent any lingering effects.
5. Why can’t Avast automatically restart my computer?
Avast does not automatically restart your computer to give you the freedom to choose the most suitable time. This ensures that you are not interrupted during tasks that cannot be saved or if a restart is inconvenient.
6. Will restarting my computer delete any of my files?
No, restarting your computer does not delete any files. It simply initiates a system reboot and helps apply necessary changes made by Avast during the update or threat removal process.
7. Can I disable the restart prompt feature in Avast?
While there is no direct option to disable the restart prompt feature in Avast, you can customize the update settings to prompt you less frequently. However, it is not recommended to completely disable the feature as it ensures your antivirus software remains up to date.
8. Will ignoring the restart prompt affect the performance of Avast?
Ignoring the restart prompt may prevent Avast from fully updating or removing threats, which can affect its performance, leaving your system vulnerable to security risks.
9. Can I restart my computer manually without following Avast’s prompt?
Yes, you can manually restart your computer without following Avast’s prompt, but it is advisable to wait for the scan or update process to complete before doing so.
10. Can I schedule automatic restarts for Avast updates?
Avast does not provide a built-in option to schedule automatic restarts, but you can use your operating system’s own scheduling tools to automate the restart process after Avast updates.
11. Does Avast restart my computer without warning?
No, Avast always provides a warning and prompts you to restart your computer. You have the control to choose the most suitable time for the restart.
12. Will restarting my computer improve Avast’s performance?
Yes, restarting your computer after Avast updates or threat removals ensures that the software can fully integrate into your system, optimizing its performance and effectiveness in protecting your computer.