Why doe skype dampen outher sounds coming from my computer?

When using Skype, you may have noticed that other sounds coming from your computer, such as music, videos, or game audio, become softer or quieter. This can be quite frustrating, especially when you want to listen to something simultaneously while using Skype. But what causes Skype to dampen other sounds, and is there a way to fix it? Let’s explore the reasons behind this issue and some potential solutions.
The Technical Reason
**Skype adjusts the audio settings on your computer to prioritize its own communication features, which results in dampening other sounds.**
Skype is primarily designed for smooth voice and video communication, so it optimizes the audio settings to enhance call quality. This means that Skype will mute or reduce the volume of other audio sources on your computer to prioritize its own audio output. While this feature is intended to ensure clear conversations during calls, it can be inconvenient when you want to listen to other audio simultaneously.
Ways to Fix the Issue
While Skype’s audio prioritization feature is helpful during calls, you might want to adjust the settings to allow other sounds to come through unaffected. Here are a few simple solutions you can try:
1. Adjust Skype’s Audio Settings
Open Skype and go to the settings menu. Under the “Audio & Video” tab, uncheck the option “Automatically adjust microphone settings” and “Automatically adjust speaker settings.” Manually adjusting these settings can prevent Skype from altering the volume of other sounds.
2. Adjust Windows Sound Settings
Open the Windows sound settings by right-clicking on the speaker icon in the taskbar and selecting “Open Sound Settings.” Under the “Sound Control Panel” section, navigate to the “Communications” tab. Here, select “Do nothing” to prevent Windows from reducing other sounds when it detects communication activity.
3. Use a Separate Audio Output Device
Consider using a secondary audio output device, such as headphones or external speakers, exclusively for Skype. By separating Skype’s audio output from your regular speakers, you can prevent the dampening effect on other sounds.
4. Adjust Volume Mixer Settings
Open the Volume Mixer by right-clicking on the speaker icon in the taskbar and selecting “Open Volume Mixer.” Adjust the volume levels for individual applications to your preference. You can increase the volume for other applications to balance them with Skype.
5. Update audio drivers
Outdated or incompatible audio drivers can sometimes cause audio issues on your computer. Visit the manufacturer’s website or use a reliable driver update software to ensure your audio drivers are up to date.
6. Reinstall or update Skype
Try reinstalling or updating Skype to the latest version. Sometimes, software updates include bug fixes or improvements that might address the audio dampening issue.
7. Restart Skype
Sometimes, simply restarting the Skype application can resolve temporary glitches or conflicts that could be causing the audio dampening.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I listen to music while on a Skype call?
Yes, you can listen to music while on a Skype call by adjusting the audio settings or using separate audio output devices.
2. Why does Skype prioritize its audio over other sounds?
Skype prioritizes its audio to ensure clear voice and video communication during calls.
3. Can I disable audio dampening in Skype?
Yes, you can disable audio dampening in Skype by adjusting the audio settings or using other methods mentioned above.
4. Why does Skype lower the volume of my media player?
Skype reduces the volume of your media player to prioritize its own audio output and prevent call disruptions.
5. How can I make Skype and other applications have balanced audio?
You can adjust the volume levels of individual applications through the Volume Mixer settings to create a balance between Skype and other applications.
6. Is audio dampening a common issue in Skype?
Yes, audio dampening is a common issue reported by Skype users who want to listen to other audio while using the app.
7. Will disabling audio dampening affect call quality on Skype?
Disabling audio dampening in Skype should not significantly affect call quality. However, it’s best to test it while making calls to ensure satisfactory audio performance.
8. Can I use virtual audio cables to resolve the audio dampening issue?
Using virtual audio cables is an advanced solution that may help resolve the audio dampening issue in Skype. However, it requires technical knowledge and configuration.
9. Does audio dampening occur on all operating systems?
Audio dampening can occur on any operating system where Skype is installed, including Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile platforms.
10. Can I adjust audio settings for specific contacts in Skype?
Skype does not provide individual audio settings for specific contacts. The audio settings you adjust will apply universally across all your Skype calls.
11. How can I give priority to other sounds over Skype?
You can give priority to other sounds over Skype by adjusting the audio settings, using separate audio output devices, or using third-party software to manage audio routing.
12. Is there a way to dampen Skype audio while keeping other sounds unaffected?
Unfortunately, Skype does not provide a built-in option to dampen its own audio while keeping other sounds unaffected. However, using external software or audio routing tools may offer such functionality.