Why computer programs are not patentable?

In today’s digital age, computer programs have become an integral part of our lives, powering numerous applications and systems that we rely on daily. However, despite their importance, the question of whether computer programs should be eligible for patent protection remains a contentious issue.
The Patent System
Before delving into why computer programs are not considered patentable, it is vital to understand the fundamental principles of patent law. The patent system is designed to promote innovation by granting inventors exclusive rights over their inventions for a specified period. This exclusivity encourages inventors to disclose their inventions to the public and stimulates further advancements in technology.
The Basic Criteria for Patentability
To be eligible for a patent, an invention must meet specific criteria. It should be novel, involve an inventive step, be capable of industrial application, and fall within the scope of patentable subject matter. While the first three criteria are relatively straightforward, the notion of patentable subject matter varies across jurisdictions and is at the heart of the issue concerning computer programs.
Patentable Subject Matter
Patentable subject matter refers to the types of inventions that can receive patent protection. Typically, this includes processes, machines, articles of manufacture, and compositions of matter. However, the criteria become less clear when it comes to abstract ideas, laws of nature, and natural phenomena.
1. What is patentable subject matter?
Patentable subject matter generally includes processes, machines, articles of manufacture, and compositions of matter.
2. Are computer programs considered within patentable subject matter?
The eligibility of computer programs as patentable subject matter is a point of contention in various jurisdictions.
3. Why are computer programs often excluded from patent protection?
Computer programs are often excluded from patent protection due to their perceived abstractness and the underlying notion that they are mathematical algorithms.
4. How are computer programs protected instead?
Instead of patent protection, computer programs are typically protected under copyright law as literary works or as trade secrets.
5. What are the requirements for copyright protection of computer programs?
To obtain copyright protection, the computer program must be an original work fixed in a tangible medium of expression. It does not require novelty or an inventive step.
6. Can computer programs be patented anywhere?
The approach to patenting computer programs varies across jurisdictions. Some countries allow limited patent protection for computer programs, while others explicitly exclude them.
7. Can computer programs still be protected even without patents?
Yes, computer programs can still achieve protection through copyright law or trade secret measures.
8. Are there any advantages to not patenting computer programs?
By not patenting computer programs, they remain accessible for public use, inspiring innovation and encouraging further development within the industry.
9. Are software inventions different from computer programs?
Software inventions may be eligible for patent protection if they produce a technical effect beyond the conventional operation of a computer program.
10. Can computer program innovations be patented if they have practical applications?
In some jurisdictions, a computer program innovation that has a tangible, practical application may be eligible for patent protection.
11. What are the risks of patenting computer programs?
Patenting computer programs may stifle innovation and hinder advancements by limiting public access to these fundamental building blocks of technology.
12. How can companies protect their computer programs?
Companies can protect their computer programs by implementing trade secret measures, utilizing copyright law, or pursuing proprietary licensing models.
Conclusion
While the patent system is vital for promoting innovation, computer programs present unique challenges when it comes to patentable subject matter. The abstract nature of computer programs and their status as mathematical algorithms make it difficult to meet the patentability criteria in many jurisdictions. Consequently, these programs are typically protected through copyright law or trade secret measures, preserving their accessibility and fostering further advancements within the industry.