Why computer make sound in go to my pc?

**Why do computers make sound in GoToMyPC?**
If you’ve ever used GoToMyPC to remotely access your computer, you might have noticed that your computer occasionally makes sounds while you’re connected. This can be confusing and even frustrating to some users, as they may wonder why their computer is producing sound when they’re not physically present. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind these sounds and provide answers to some commonly asked questions related to this topic.
1. Why does my computer make sound when I’m using GoToMyPC?
The primary reason your computer makes sound in GoToMyPC is because it is mirroring the audio output of your remote computer. When you connect to your remote computer through GoToMyPC, the audio from that computer is transmitted to your local device, allowing you to hear any sounds produced on the remote machine.
2. How can I disable the sound during my GoToMyPC session?
To disable sound during your GoToMyPC session, you can access the preferences or settings within the GoToMyPC application on your local device. Look for an option to mute or disable audio during the remote session and enable it if you prefer a silent experience.
3. Can I choose specific sounds to be transmitted or blocked during a GoToMyPC session?
Unfortunately, GoToMyPC does not provide granular control over the specific sounds transmitted or blocked during a session. The audio mirroring feature is designed to mirror all audio output from your remote computer to your local device.
4. How can I control the volume of the sound during my GoToMyPC session?
To control the volume of the sound during your GoToMyPC session, you can adjust the volume settings on your local device. This will directly affect the volume of the remote computer’s audio that is being transmitted to your device.
5. Why do I hear echoing or overlapping sounds during my GoToMyPC session?
If you are experiencing echoing or overlapping sounds during your GoToMyPC session, it is likely due to network latency or poor connectivity. These issues can cause delays in audio transmission, resulting in the overlap of sounds. Improving your network connection or using a more stable internet connection can help alleviate this problem.
6. Can I control the remote computer’s volume separately from my local device?
No, GoToMyPC does not provide the option to control the volume of the remote computer separately. The volume control on your local device will determine the volume of the remote computer’s audio that is played back to you.
7. Why is the sound quality sometimes poor during my GoToMyPC session?
Poor sound quality during a GoToMyPC session can be attributed to various factors, including network bandwidth limitations, audio compression, and the quality of the remote computer’s audio output. Optimizing your network connection and ensuring your remote computer’s audio settings are properly configured can help improve sound quality.
8. Can I play music or videos with sound during a GoToMyPC session?
Yes, you can play music or videos with sound during a GoToMyPC session. The audio from these multimedia files will be transmitted to your local device, allowing you to listen to them as if you were physically present at the remote computer.
9. Why can’t I hear sound from my remote computer at all?
If you are unable to hear any sound from your remote computer during a GoToMyPC session, it could be due to a misconfiguration or issue with the audio settings on either your local or remote machine. Ensure that the correct audio output is selected on both devices and that the volume is not muted or set too low.
10. Can I transfer audio files between my local and remote computers using GoToMyPC?
No, GoToMyPC does not provide functionality for directly transferring audio files between your local and remote computers. However, you can use other file transfer methods, such as email or cloud storage, to transfer audio files between the two devices.
11. Will GoToMyPC alert me if the remote computer’s volume is too high?
No, GoToMyPC does not include an alert system that notifies users if the remote computer’s volume is too high. It is important to adjust the volume levels on your local device to avoid unexpected loud sounds during a GoToMyPC session.
12. Can I customize the audio settings in GoToMyPC to reduce background noise?
GoToMyPC does not offer specific customization options to reduce background noise. However, you can use noise-canceling technologies on your local device, such as headphones or software plugins, to minimize unwanted background noise during your GoToMyPC session.
In conclusion, the computer makes sound in GoToMyPC primarily because it mirrors the audio from your remote computer to your local device. While this feature enhances the remote desktop experience, users have the option to control and modify audio preferences to suit their needs.