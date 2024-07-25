Why cant I access networked computer since router chenge?

**Why can’t I access a networked computer since router change?**
Changing your router can sometimes lead to issues with accessing networked computers. Here are a few reasons why this may happen and how to troubleshoot the problem.
When you switch your router, the network settings might change, causing a disruption in communication between devices. The following steps can help you identify and resolve this issue.
1. **Incorrect network configuration:** Make sure that the new router has been properly configured with the same network settings as the previous one. Check the network name (SSID), password, and security settings to ensure they match your network requirements.
2. **IP address conflicts:** Each device within a network needs a unique IP address to communicate effectively. If your new router assigns IP addresses differently from the old one, conflicts can occur, preventing access to networked computers. Restarting all devices to obtain new IP addresses can often resolve this problem.
3. **Firewall settings:** The firewall settings on your new router might be blocking connections to networked computers. Review the router’s firewall configuration and make sure that it allows access to the specific device or port you are trying to reach.
4. **Network discovery and file sharing:** Ensure that network discovery and file sharing are enabled on all devices within your network. Sometimes, when switching routers, these settings may get disabled, preventing access to networked computers. Check the network settings on each device and re-enable these features if necessary.
5. **Physical connectivity issues:** Double-check all the physical connections between your devices and the router. Make sure that Ethernet cables are securely plugged into the correct ports on both ends. A loose or improperly connected cable can lead to a loss of network connectivity.
6. **Router firmware compatibility:** Some devices may experience compatibility issues with certain router firmware versions. It’s essential to keep the firmware on your router up to date. Check the manufacturer’s website for any firmware updates and install them if necessary.
7. **Network isolation or VLAN settings:** If your new router has network isolation or Virtual Local Area Network (VLAN) settings enabled, it can prevent access to other devices on the network. Check the router’s settings and disable any features that restrict access to networked computers.
8. **Device authorization:** If your previous router was set up with device-specific authorization or MAC address filtering, you may need to update these settings on your new router. Ensure that the MAC addresses of all your networked computers are added to the router’s whitelist.
9. **Power cycling your devices:** Sometimes, a simple restart can resolve connectivity issues. Turn off your router, modem, and all devices connected to the network. After a few minutes, power them back on, allowing the devices to establish new connections and network settings.
10. **Network drivers:** Check if your computer’s network drivers are up to date. Outdated or incompatible drivers can cause problems accessing networked computers. Visit the manufacturer’s website to download and install the latest network drivers for your device.
11. **Software conflicts:** Certain security software or firewalls on your devices can interfere with network access. Temporarily disable any third-party security software and try accessing networked computers. If successful, you may need to adjust the security settings or consider replacing the software.
12. **Resetting the router:** As a last resort, if none of the above solutions work, you can try resetting your new router to its default settings. Keep in mind that this will erase any customized settings, so it is recommended to use this option only if necessary.
In conclusion, there can be several reasons why you are unable to access networked computers after changing your router. By following the troubleshooting steps mentioned above, you should be able to identify and resolve the issue. Remember to double-check all network configurations, ensure compatibility, and consider factors like IP conflicts, firewalls, and physical connections.