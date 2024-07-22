When using iTunes, you may come across a situation where you need to deauthorize a computer. This can be done for various reasons, such as changing computers, reaching the maximum number of authorized devices, or simply wanting to revoke access from a specific computer. However, even after deauthorizing a computer, you may still be able to play iTunes music. So, why is that the case? Let’s explore the reasons behind this.
The Role of iTunes Authorization
iTunes authorization is a mechanism implemented by Apple to ensure that only authorized devices can access and play purchased content, including music, movies, TV shows, and apps. Each Apple ID is allowed to authorize up to five different computers, and this authorization is stored on those devices. When you try to play iTunes music, the program checks if the computer is authorized, and if it isn’t, you may encounter playback restrictions.
Why can you still play iTunes music if deauthorized computer?
Despite deauthorizing a computer, you can still play iTunes music because the authorization is not required for all types of music or content. When it comes to music without digital rights management (DRM) protection, including most songs purchased after April 7, 2009, you do not need an authorized device to play them. DRM-free music is not tied to the authorization system and can be freely played on any computer or device.
However, it is important to note that if your music collection contains older tracks purchased before the DRM-free era, those songs may still require authorization to play on a deauthorized computer.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How can I deauthorize a computer on iTunes?
To deauthorize a computer, open iTunes, go to the Account menu, select Authorizations, and click on Deauthorize This Computer.
2. How many computers can I authorize with my Apple ID?
You can authorize up to five different computers with your Apple ID.
3. Can I authorize a computer without an internet connection?
Yes, you can authorize a computer without an internet connection by using the manual authorization method.
4. Will I lose access to my purchased content if I deauthorize a computer?
No, deauthorizing a computer will not cause you to lose access to your purchased content. However, you will need to authorize a computer again to play restricted content.
5. What happens if I reach the maximum number of authorized computers?
If you reach the limit of authorized computers, you will need to deauthorize one or more devices before authorizing another.
6. Can I deauthorize a computer remotely?
No, you need physical access to the computer in order to deauthorize it.
7. How can I check the number of authorized computers on my Apple ID?
You can check the number of authorized computers by accessing your Apple ID account page and navigating to the iTunes & App Store section.
8. Can I authorize a computer with a different Apple ID?
Yes, you can authorize a computer with a different Apple ID, as long as you provide the credentials of that account.
9. Can I deauthorize all computers associated with my Apple ID at once?
Yes, you can deauthorize all computers at once by choosing the “Deauthorize All” option from the Account menu in iTunes.
10. Do I need to be connected to the internet to authorize a computer?
Yes, an internet connection is required to authorize a computer as the process involves communication with Apple’s servers.
11. Can I reauthorize a computer that was previously deauthorized?
Yes, you can reauthorize a computer that was previously deauthorized. The authorization process is reversible.
12. Can I authorize a computer from a different Apple ID and then switch accounts?
Yes, after authorizing a computer with one Apple ID, you can switch accounts and use a different Apple ID without needing to reauthorize the computer.
In conclusion, the ability to play iTunes music on a deauthorized computer depends on whether the music has DRM protection or not. DRM-free music can be played on any computer, regardless of authorization status, while older tracks may still require authorization. Now that you have a better understanding of iTunes authorization, you can manage your devices and enjoy your music seamlessly.