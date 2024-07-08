**Why canʼt my computer use net view?**
Net view is a command-line tool in Windows that allows users to view the network resources of other computers on the same network. However, there are several reasons why your computer may not be able to use net view. Let’s explore some possible causes and solutions to this issue.
One common reason why net view may not work on your computer is if the necessary network services are not running. To check if this is the case, open the Command Prompt and type “services.msc” to open the Services window. Look for two services called “Workstation” and “Server” and ensure they are both running. If they are not, right-click on each service, select “Properties,” set the Startup type to “Automatic,” and click on the “Start” button.
Another possible reason why net view is not working is if the required ports are being blocked by your firewall. Check your firewall settings to ensure that the necessary ports are open. If you are using the default Windows Firewall, you can do this by going to the Control Panel, selecting “Windows Defender Firewall,” and then clicking on “Advanced settings.” Once there, click on “Inbound Rules” and look for two rules named “Network Discovery (LLMNR-UDP-In)” and “Network Discovery (NB-Datagram-In).” If these rules are disabled, right-click on each one and choose “Enable Rule.”
FAQs:
1.
Why is net view not working on my computer?
Net view may not work if the necessary network services are not running or if the required ports are being blocked by your firewall.
2.
How can I check if the required network services are running?
Open the Services window by typing “services.msc” in the Command Prompt, and ensure that the “Workstation” and “Server” services are running.
3.
What should I do if the network services are not running?
Right-click on the services, select “Properties,” set the Startup type to “Automatic,” and click on the “Start” button.
4.
Which ports should be open in my firewall for net view?
The necessary ports for net view are 137 (UDP), 138 (UDP), and 139 (TCP). Ensure that these ports are open in your firewall settings.
5.
How can I check my firewall settings?
Go to the Control Panel, select “Windows Defender Firewall,” and then click on “Advanced settings.” From there, you can view and modify your firewall settings.
6.
What if my firewall is blocking the required ports?
Enable the “Network Discovery (LLMNR-UDP-In)” and “Network Discovery (NB-Datagram-In)” rules in your firewall settings.
7.
Are there any other tools or commands to view network resources?
Yes, apart from net view, you can also use the “ipconfig” command to view network configuration details and the “ping” command to test network connectivity.
8.
Could antivirus software be blocking net view?
Yes, some antivirus software may have features that can block or limit network discovery. Check your antivirus settings to ensure that network discovery is allowed.
9.
Is there a limit to the number of computers that can be viewed with net view?
In some cases, there may be limitations on the number of computers that can be viewed using net view, depending on network configuration and permissions.
10.
Does net view work on all versions of Windows?
Yes, net view is a command-line tool that is available on all versions of Windows.
11.
What if net view is not working on some specific computers?
Make sure that the target computers have network discovery enabled and are connected to the same network as your computer. Check their firewall and network sharing settings as well.
12.
Can I use net view on a wireless network?
Yes, net view can be used on both wired and wireless networks, as long as the necessary network services are running and the required ports are open.