**Why canʼt I hear only Discord on my computer?**
If you’re experiencing issues where you can’t hear only Discord audio on your computer, it can be frustrating. Discord is a widely used communication platform among gamers, allowing them to chat, voice call, and share screens while playing games. If you can’t hear Discord but other audio on your computer is working fine, there are a few possible reasons for this issue.
One of the most common reasons why you can’t hear only Discord on your computer is a problem with your audio settings. Here are some troubleshooting steps you can try:
1. **Check your Discord audio settings:** Open the Discord app and go to the Voice & Video settings. Ensure that the correct audio output device is selected and the volume is set appropriately.
2. **Restart Discord:** Close Discord completely and relaunch it. Sometimes, a simple restart can resolve temporary glitches.
3. **Restart your computer:** Rebooting your computer can help refresh the system and resolve any software conflicts.
4. **Update your audio drivers:** Outdated or incompatible audio drivers can cause issues with specific applications like Discord. Visit the website of your computer’s manufacturer or the audio device manufacturer to download and install the latest drivers.
5. **Check your operating system’s audio settings:** Ensure that your computer’s audio settings are configured correctly. Make sure the volume isn’t muted and the correct output device is selected.
6. **Disable exclusive mode:** Windows has a feature called “Exclusive Mode” that allows applications to take exclusive control of your audio devices. Disabling this mode may help resolve audio-related problems. Go to your sound settings, click on your output device, select “Properties,” and uncheck “Allow applications to take exclusive control of this device.”
7. **Reset Discord voice settings:** If nothing else works, you can try resetting Discord voice settings. Open Discord settings, go to “Voice & Video,” scroll down, and click on the “Reset Voice Settings” button. Keep in mind that this will reset all your voice-related settings to default.
If you’re still facing issues and wondering why you can’t hear only Discord on your computer, here are some related frequently asked questions along with brief answers:
1. Why can’t I hear any sound from my computer?
This issue may occur due to audio settings, faulty speakers or headphones, unplugged cables, or outdated drivers.
2. Why is Discord audio crackling or distorted?
Audio crackling or distortion on Discord may be caused by hardware issues, network problems, or outdated audio drivers.
3. Why does Discord keep cutting out?
Discord may keep cutting out due to a weak internet connection, outdated app or operating system, audio driver problems, or interference from other programs.
4. Why does Discord sound like a robot?
If Discord audio sounds like a robot, it’s likely due to packet loss, high latency, or issues with the voice server.
5. Why is Discord audio lagging?
Audio lag on Discord can be caused by slow internet speeds, high latency, outdated drivers, or conflicts with other applications or services.
6. Why can’t I hear others in a Discord voice channel?
This issue can be due to incorrect audio output settings, a problem with the Discord server, or individual user settings.
7. Why is there an echo in my Discord audio?
An echo in Discord audio may be caused by multiple open mics, incorrect audio settings, or hardware issues.
8. Why do I hear myself in Discord?
This issue could occur if your microphone is picking up your own voice and playing it back through your speakers or headphones.
9. Why is Discord audio out of sync?
Audio and video being out of sync on Discord can be due to network issues, hardware problems, or outdated drivers.
10. Why can’t I hear game audio while using Discord?
This issue may arise when audio ducks or lowers the game volume during Discord calls. Adjusting the audio settings or using push-to-talk may help.
11. Why is my Discord audio too quiet?
If your Discord audio is too quiet, check the volume settings in both Discord and your operating system. You can also boost your microphone volume.
12. Why does Discord audio not work in screen sharing?
This problem may be due to incorrect audio settings in Discord or issues with the audio driver of your operating system. Ensure that both are properly configured.
Remember, troubleshooting audio issues can sometimes be complex, but by following these steps and checking your settings, you should be able to hear only Discord audio on your computer once again.