**Why are there 2 different OneNote on my computer?**
OneNote is a widely used note-taking application developed by Microsoft. However, you may notice that there are two different versions of OneNote on your computer: OneNote 2016 and OneNote for Windows 10. This can be confusing and lead to questions about why these two versions exist simultaneously. Let’s explore the reasons behind this duplication.
**The answer to the question “Why are there 2 different OneNote on my computer?” lies in the evolution of the software and Microsoft’s strategy.**
FAQs:
1. What is OneNote 2016?
OneNote 2016 is the desktop version of OneNote that was introduced with Microsoft Office 2016 suite.
2. What is OneNote for Windows 10?
OneNote for Windows 10, also known as the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) version, is a modern app that comes pre-installed on Windows 10 devices.
3. Why are two versions of OneNote needed?
The two versions of OneNote exist due to Microsoft’s strategy to transition towards a unified platform based on the UWP.
4. What are the differences between the two versions?
OneNote 2016 offers more features, customization options, and supports local storage. OneNote for Windows 10 focuses on simplicity, ease of use, and seamless integration with other Windows 10 apps.
5. Why should I use OneNote 2016?
If you require advanced features, custom add-ins, or offline storage, OneNote 2016 is the better choice.
6. Why should I use OneNote for Windows 10?
OneNote for Windows 10 provides a more streamlined and modern experience, syncs seamlessly across devices, and integrates well with other Windows 10 apps.
7. Can I use both versions of OneNote simultaneously?
Yes, you can use both versions side by side. They can even be synchronized to access the same set of notes.
8. Can I migrate my notes from OneNote 2016 to OneNote for Windows 10?
Yes, you can migrate your notes by exporting them from OneNote 2016 and importing them into OneNote for Windows 10.
9. Does Microsoft plan to discontinue OneNote 2016?
Microsoft has announced that they will continue to support and update OneNote 2016, but it will not receive any new features. OneNote for Windows 10 will be the focus for future developments.
10. Will OneNote for Windows 10 eventually replace OneNote 2016?
As of now, there is no official confirmation, but it is possible that OneNote for Windows 10 will eventually replace OneNote 2016 as Microsoft seeks to consolidate its note-taking platform.
11. Can I uninstall OneNote 2016 if I prefer using OneNote for Windows 10?
Yes, you can uninstall OneNote 2016 if you do not require its additional functionalities, although it’s recommended to keep a backup of your notes or export them before uninstalling.
12. Which version of OneNote should I choose?
Choose the version of OneNote based on your specific needs. OneNote 2016 if you require advanced features, customization, or offline access, and OneNote for Windows 10 if you prefer a simplified, streamlined experience and better integration with other Windows 10 apps.
In conclusion, the existence of two different versions of OneNote on your computer stems from Microsoft’s strategy to transition towards a unified platform. Each version offers its own set of advantages, catering to different user preferences. Whether you choose OneNote 2016 or OneNote for Windows 10 depends on your individual requirements and desired features.