Why are photos from my computer on my iPhone 6s?

If you have noticed photos from your computer appearing on your iPhone 6s, you may wonder why this is happening. Rest assured, there is a logical explanation behind it.
**The photos from your computer are on your iPhone 6s because of the synchronization between your iPhone and your computer, which helps keep your files up to date across devices.**
This synchronization is made possible through the iCloud Photo Library feature, which allows you to access and view your photos on multiple Apple devices seamlessly. When you have enabled iCloud Photo Library on both your computer and your iPhone 6s, any changes made to your photo library on one device will be reflected on the other.
Let’s explore some related frequently asked questions to provide you with a comprehensive understanding of this phenomenon:
What is iCloud Photo Library?
iCloud Photo Library is a feature provided by Apple that allows users to store and synchronize their photos across all Apple devices seamlessly.
How does iCloud Photo Library work?
When iCloud Photo Library is enabled on your devices, it automatically uploads and stores your photos and videos in the cloud, making them accessible on all your Apple devices.
Why do I need to enable iCloud Photo Library on my iPhone and computer?
Enabling iCloud Photo Library on both your iPhone and computer ensures that any changes made to your photo library, additions or deletions, are synchronized and reflected across all your devices.
Can I choose which photos to sync between my devices?
Yes, you can choose to sync the entire library or select specific albums by adjusting the iCloud Photo Library settings on your devices.
How do I enable iCloud Photo Library on my iPhone?
To enable iCloud Photo Library on your iPhone 6s, go to Settings, tap on your name, select iCloud, and toggle on the iCloud Photo Library option.
How do I enable iCloud Photo Library on my computer?
On your computer, open the iCloud for Windows app, sign in with your Apple ID, and check the box next to Photos to enable syncing with iCloud Photo Library.
Are my photos safe on iCloud?
Yes, your photos are safe on iCloud. Apple takes security seriously and provides advanced security measures to protect your data stored in iCloud.
Can I access my synced photos when I’m not connected to the internet?
Yes, with iCloud Photo Library, you can download and access your synced photos on your devices offline, as long as they have been previously downloaded to the device.
Why are the photos on my iPhone taking up storage if they are stored in iCloud?
The photos on your iPhone may take up storage if you have selected the “Optimize iPhone Storage” option in the iCloud settings. This feature saves space on your device by storing smaller thumbnails of photos while keeping the original high-resolution versions in the cloud.
How do I delete photos only on my iPhone without affecting my computer?
To delete photos only on your iPhone, launch the Photos app, select the photos you want to delete, tap the trash icon, and confirm the deletion. This action will remove the photos from the iPhone, but they will remain on your computer and other synced devices.
Can I access photos from my iPhone on my computer?
Yes, when iCloud Photo Library is enabled, you can access and view all the synced photos from your iPhone on your computer by signing in to iCloud.com or using the iCloud app for Windows.
Can I disable iCloud Photo Library on my iPhone and keep the photos on my computer?
Yes, you can disable iCloud Photo Library on your iPhone without losing the photos on your computer or other synced devices. However, keep in mind that any changes made to your library on your computer will no longer be reflected on your iPhone.
Understanding the synchronization and iCloud Photo Library feature on your iPhone 6s enables you to manage and enjoy your photo library effortlessly across all your Apple devices. Whether you prefer to have all your photos accessible everywhere or selectively sync certain albums, Apple provides the tools to cater to your personal needs.