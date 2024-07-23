Why are notificatios for skype not workingon my computer?

**Why are notifications for Skype not working on my computer?**
Skype notifications can become extremely useful when you want to stay on top of your messages and calls. However, it can be frustrating when these notifications stop working on your computer. There could be several reasons behind this issue, which we will delve into and offer solutions for below.
1. Is Skype running in the background?
Ensure that Skype is running in the background on your computer. If Skype is not running, you won’t receive any notifications.
2. Are notifications enabled in the Skype settings?
Check your Skype settings to ensure that notifications are enabled. Go to the Skype app, click on your profile picture, then click on “Settings” and navigate to the “Notifications” section. From there, you can adjust your notification settings according to your preferences.
3. Do not disturb mode
If you have enabled the “Do not disturb” mode in Skype settings, you won’t receive any notifications. Make sure to turn it off if you want to receive notifications.
4. Are notifications muted?
Check if you have accidentally muted the notifications on your Skype. Right-click on the Skype app in your taskbar and click on “Volume Mixer.” Make sure that the volume for Skype notifications is turned up.
5. Windows 10 focus assist
In Windows 10, the Focus Assist feature can sometimes interfere with Skype notifications. To resolve this, open the Windows Action Center by clicking on the speech bubble icon in the taskbar and make sure Focus Assist is turned off.
6. Outdated Skype version
Notifications may not work if you are using an outdated version of Skype. Update Skype to the latest version to ensure that you have access to all the latest features and bug fixes.
7. Check your network connection
If you are experiencing network issues, it could impact Skype notifications as well. Ensure that you have a stable internet connection to receive notifications promptly.
8. Incorrect notification settings on your computer
Sometimes, incorrect notification settings on your computer can prevent Skype notifications from showing up. Check your computer settings to make sure notifications are not disabled or blocked for Skype.
9. Restart Skype
Restarting Skype can often resolve notification issues. Close the Skype application completely and then relaunch it to see if notifications start working again.
10. Restart your computer
A simple restart can do wonders. Try restarting your computer, as this can help refresh the system and resolve any temporary glitches affecting Skype notifications.
11. Reinstall Skype
If none of the above steps work, you can try reinstalling Skype. Uninstall the Skype application, download the latest version from the official website, and reinstall it on your computer.
12. Check for conflicting apps or antivirus
Conflicting applications or antivirus software may interfere with Skype notifications. Temporarily disable your antivirus or any other applications that might be interfering and see if the notifications start working.
In conclusion, there are several reasons why notifications for Skype may not be working on your computer. It could be due to Skype settings, network issues, outdated software, or other conflicting applications. By following the troubleshooting steps outlined above, you can regain the functionality of your Skype notifications and stay connected with your contacts seamlessly.