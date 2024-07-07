Why Advani not invited to Ram Mandir?
The recent inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was a historic moment and a dream come true for millions of Hindus around the world. The magnificent temple stands as a symbol of faith, culture, and devotion. However, one question that has been on the minds of many is why L.K. Advani, the man who spearheaded the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, was not invited to the grand event.
**The answer to the question “Why Advani not invited to Ram Mandir?” is multi-faceted.**
Firstly, it is important to acknowledge the significant role that L.K. Advani played in the long and arduous journey of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. As one of the key leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a prominent figure in Indian politics, Advani’s Rath Yatra in 1990 was instrumental in galvanizing public support for the construction of the Ram Mandir.
However, despite Advani’s crucial contributions, it is necessary to understand that the invitation list for the Ram Mandir inauguration was not drawn solely based on individual involvement in the movement. The event was a state-sponsored affair, and certain protocols and guidelines were followed while extending invitations.
One reason for Advani not receiving an invitation may be due to his status as a political figure. The Ram Mandir is a religious institution, and the organizers may have chosen to keep the event apolitical, focusing solely on the spiritual and religious significance of the occasion. Inviting a senior politician like Advani could potentially bring political undertones to the event, undermining its core purpose.
Another possible factor to consider is Advani’s association with the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992. While Advani has distanced himself from the controversial incident, his connection to it remains a point of contention for many. The organizers may have wanted to avoid any controversy or negative associations by not inviting him to the event.
Furthermore, it is essential to recognize that the Ram Mandir inauguration was a limited-capacity event due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of attendees was restricted to adhere to social distancing norms and ensure the safety of those present. In such situations, tough decisions had to be made in terms of inviting individuals, and it is possible that Advani was not included due to these constraints.
FAQs:
1. Was Advani involved in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement?
Yes, L.K. Advani played a crucial role in spearheading the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and was instrumental in garnering public support for the construction of the Ram Mandir.
2. Was the Ram Mandir inauguration a political event?
No, the Ram Mandir inauguration was primarily a religious event focused on celebrating the completion of the temple’s construction.
3. Did Advani attend any other events related to the Ram Mandir?
Yes, Advani was present during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir held in August 2020, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone.
4. Was Advani excluded from the invitation list due to political reasons?
The exclusion of Advani from the invitation list may have been an attempt to avoid political undertones and maintain the temple’s apolitical nature.
5. How was the invitation list for the Ram Mandir inauguration prepared?
The invitation list for the inauguration followed certain protocols and guidelines, ultimately extending invitations to individuals based on various factors beyond their involvement in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.
6. Did other key figures from the Ram Janmabhoomi movement receive invitations?
Yes, other prominent figures from the movement, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, were present at the inauguration ceremony.
7. Was Advani involved in any legal battles related to the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute?
Advani was among the politicians involved in the legal battles surrounding the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute. However, it is important to note that the Supreme Court verdict in November 2019 resolved the matter in favor of the construction of the Ram Mandir.
8. Did Advani express any disappointment over not being invited?
There have been no public statements from Advani expressing disappointment over the matter. He has been supportive of the construction of the Ram Mandir and has celebrated its completion.
9. Were there any separate events or gatherings where Advani was invited?
While Advani may not have been invited to the grand inauguration ceremony, it is possible that he could have been invited to other smaller events or gatherings associated with the Ram Mandir.
10. Did Advani address any concerns over his exclusion?
As of now, there have been no reports of Advani publicly addressing the matter, and it is important to respect his privacy and personal choices regarding the situation.
11. Did Advani contribute financially towards the construction of the Ram Mandir?
There is no public information regarding Advani’s financial contributions towards the construction of the Ram Mandir.
12. Will Advani have the opportunity to visit the Ram Mandir in the future?
It is highly likely that Advani, like any other devotee, will have the opportunity to visit the Ram Mandir in the future and pay his respects to Lord Ram. The temple is open to all individuals irrespective of their involvement in the past movements or events.