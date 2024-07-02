Ram truck commercials are known for their captivating visuals and catchy tunes that perfectly capture the spirit of the brand. Many viewers often find themselves wondering, “Who sings the song for the Ram truck commercial?” Well, the answer may vary depending on the specific commercial, as Ram utilizes a diverse range of artists and songs to create their ads. However, let’s dive into some popular Ram truck commercials and the talented musicians behind their songs.
1. Who sings the song in the Ram 1500 “Built to Serve” commercial?
The song in the Ram 1500 “Built to Serve” commercial is “Are You Ready for a Miracle?” performed by Patti LaBelle.
2. What is the song featured in the Ram 2500 “Night Edition” commercial?
The Ram 2500 “Night Edition” commercial features the song “Black Sabbath” by Black Sabbath.
3. Who is the artist behind the song in the Ram 3500’s “Built to Serve” commercial?
The Ram 3500’s “Built to Serve” commercial showcases the song “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” performed by Johnny Cash.
4. What is the song used in the Ram ProMaster “Across the Board” commercial?
The song used in the Ram ProMaster “Across the Board” commercial is “Move On Up” by Curtis Mayfield.
5. Who sings the song in the Ram Heavy Duty “Greatness” commercial?
The Ram Heavy Duty “Greatness” commercial features the song “Watch Me” performed by the Phantoms.
6. What is the name of the song in the Ram Classic “Time Clock” commercial?
The song in the Ram Classic “Time Clock” commercial is “Classic” by MKTO.
7. Who performs the song used in the Ram 1500 “Power to Innovate” commercial?
The song in the Ram 1500 “Power to Innovate” commercial is “I Will Direct” performed by Sueco.
8. What is the song featured in the Ram 2500 “Longer Than” commercial?
The Ram 2500 “Longer Than” commercial showcases the song “Longer Than” by Dan Fogelberg.
9. Who sings the song in the Ram 3500 “Driven by a Higher Standard” commercial?
The Ram 3500 “Driven by a Higher Standard” commercial features the song “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” performed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.
10. What is the name of the song in the Ram ProMaster City “Steal of a Deal” commercial?
The song in the Ram ProMaster City “Steal of a Deal” commercial is “Steal My Sunshine” by Len.
11. Who performs the song used in the Ram Heavy Duty “Next Level” commercial?
The song used in the Ram Heavy Duty “Next Level” commercial is “No Limit” performed by G-Eazy ft. A$AP Rocky & Cardi B.
12. What is the song featured in the Ram Classic “Cold Weather Testing” commercial?
The Ram Classic “Cold Weather Testing” commercial features the song “No Limits” by Zayde Wølf.
Ram truck commercials have not only impressed with their powerful imagery but also with their carefully selected songs. By collaborating with various artists across different genres, Ram continues to raise the bar in the advertising world, creating memorable commercials that resonate with viewers. The artists featured in these commercials add an extra layer of emotional impact, making Ram trucks unforgettable both on and off the screen.