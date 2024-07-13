Who invented the first personal computer called the altair?

The Inventor of the First Personal Computer: H. Edward Roberts
The invention and evolution of personal computers have revolutionized the way we live and work today. One significant milestone in this journey was the creation of the first personal computer called the Altair. The genius behind this groundbreaking invention was H. Edward Roberts.
**H. Edward Roberts, an American engineer and physician, is credited with inventing the first personal computer called the Altair.** Born on September 13, 1941, in Miami, Florida, Roberts had a fervent passion for electronics from an early age. He went on to study electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where his fascination with computing grew.
After completing his studies, Roberts served in the U.S. Air Force and worked as a development engineer for the Air Force Cambridge Research Center. However, his true passion lay in contributing to the world of computers. In pursuit of his dream, he founded his own company, MITS (Micro Instrumentation and Telemetry Systems), in 1969.
The Altair: A Revolution in Personal Computing
In 1971, Roberts set out to create a computer that would be affordable, compact, and accessible for hobbyists and enthusiasts. His vision became a reality in 1974 when MITS introduced the Altair 8800—considered the first true personal computer.
The Altair 8800 was a groundbreaking machine that featured an Intel 8080 microprocessor, 256 bytes of memory, and the first commercially successful microcomputer kit. Its design allowed users to assemble and customize their own computer, a concept that was revolutionary at the time. The computer was named after the Altair star system featured in the science fiction series Star Trek.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Who was H. Edward Roberts?
H. Edward Roberts was an American engineer and physician who is credited with inventing the first personal computer called the Altair.
2. When was the Altair 8800 introduced?
The Altair 8800 was introduced in 1974 by H. Edward Roberts and his company, MITS.
3. What was the significance of the Altair 8800?
The Altair 8800 was the first personal computer that was affordable, compact, and customizable, paving the way for the personal computing revolution.
4. What were the specifications of the Altair 8800?
The Altair 8800 featured an Intel 8080 microprocessor and 256 bytes of memory, making it a highly advanced computer for its time.
5. How did the Altair 8800 get its name?
The Altair 8800 was named after the Altair star system featured in Star Trek due to the popularity of science fiction at the time.
6. Was the Altair 8800 commercially successful?
Yes, the Altair 8800 was commercially successful, selling thousands of units and marking a significant milestone in the history of personal computers.
7. Did H. Edward Roberts continue to contribute to the field of computing?
After the success of the Altair 8800, Roberts left MITS and pursued other ventures outside of computing, including cattle farming and medical research.
8. Were there any competitors to the Altair 8800?
While the Altair 8800 was the first commercially successful personal computer, it faced competition from other early computer systems like the IMSAI 8080 and the Kenbak-1.
9. How did the Altair 8800 influence the future of personal computers?
The Altair 8800 laid the foundation for the personal computing revolution, inspiring countless individuals to develop new software and hardware innovations.
10. What is the legacy of H. Edward Roberts and the Altair 8800?
Roberts and the Altair 8800 are widely recognized as pioneers in the personal computing industry, with their invention shaping the trajectory of technological advancements.
11. Are any Altair 8800 computers still in existence today?
While it is rare to find an original Altair 8800, there are collectors and computer enthusiasts who have preserved and restored these historic machines.
12. What other contributions did H. Edward Roberts make to technology?
Apart from inventing the Altair 8800, Roberts made notable advancements in medical research and founded multiple businesses outside of the computing industry.