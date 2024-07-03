Who invented computer virus first time?

The Birth of a Technological Menace
In the early years of computing, when information technology was still in its infancy, a new threat emerged that would revolutionize the world of cybersecurity — the computer virus. Since its inception, the computer virus has plagued individuals, organizations, and governments worldwide, causing disturbances, stealing sensitive information, and wreaking havoc on computer systems. But who exactly was responsible for creating this malevolent software?
The First Computer Virus
**The computer virus was first conceived by a programmer named Bob Thomas in 1971**. Working for BBN (Bolt, Beranek, and Newman) Technologies, Thomas developed a program called Creeper, which was intended to test Arpanet, an early version of the internet. Creeper was merely a computer worm, not a virus in the true sense, as it did not replicate itself.
The Rabbit as the Precursor
During the same period, another influential figure in the computer industry, John von Neumann, developed a theoretical concept known as the “self-replicating automaton.” This concept laid the groundwork for the creation of computer viruses in the future. Von Neumann’s ideas inspired future programmers to explore the possibilities of creating self-replicating programs that could infect computer systems.
Evolution into True Viruses
**It was not until the 1980s that computer viruses took on their characteristic replication behavior**. As personal computers became more prevalent, developers began experimenting with creating destructive programs. The first true computer virus was created by a programmer named Rich Skrenta in 1982. Known as Elk Cloner, this virus targeted Apple II operating systems and would spread by infecting floppy disks.
The Morris Worm
One the most notorious computer viruses in history, the Morris Worm, was unleashed in 1988 by a graduate student named Robert Tappan Morris. Although Morris claimed that his intention was not to cause harm but to measure the size of the internet, the worm spread rapidly, infecting approximately 6,000 computers. This incident helped raise awareness about the potential dangers of computer viruses, leading to increased efforts in developing antivirus software.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Are computer viruses a recent phenomenon?
No, computer viruses have been around since the early 1970s.
2. Are computer viruses created intentionally?
Yes, computer viruses are typically created with malicious intent, although some viruses may be created for testing or educational purposes.
3. How do computer viruses spread?
Computer viruses can spread through various means, including email attachments, infected software downloads, malicious websites, and removable storage media.
4. What are the most common types of computer viruses?
Common types of computer viruses include ransomware, spyware, adware, and Trojan horses.
5. Can computer viruses be removed?
Yes, antivirus software can detect and remove most common computer viruses from infected systems.
6. Can computer viruses damage hardware?
While most computer viruses primarily target software and data, some advanced viruses can cause physical damage to computer hardware.
7. Can computer viruses infect smartphones and tablets?
Yes, smartphones and tablets are also susceptible to virus infections, although different operating systems require different types of viruses to be effective.
8. How can individuals protect themselves from computer viruses?
Individuals can protect themselves by using reputable antivirus software, regularly updating their operating systems and software, and being cautious when downloading or opening files from unknown sources.
9. Can computer viruses steal personal information?
Yes, certain types of computer viruses, such as spyware, are designed to steal personal information, including passwords, credit card details, and sensitive documents.
10. Are there ethical hackers who combat computer viruses?
Yes, ethical hackers, also known as white-hat hackers, work to identify and fix vulnerabilities in computer systems to protect them from malicious attacks.
11. What is the impact of computer viruses on the economy?
Computer viruses can have a significant impact on the economy, resulting in financial losses due to disrupted business operations, data breaches, and the cost of implementing cybersecurity measures.
12. Can computer viruses be used for good?
While computer viruses are predominantly used for malicious purposes, some researchers are exploring the potential of using viruses for beneficial applications, such as fighting cancer or enhancing computer security systems.